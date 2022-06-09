North Little Rock shooting injures two people, police say

Two people were shot in North Little Rock on Wednesday evening, suffering wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to a news release from the city's police.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Westfield Drive a few minutes before 6 p.m. after getting a report of two people shot. They were unable to locate the victims at the scene, but soon learned they had gone to an area hospital for treatment.

No information was provided about the victims, including their age or sex, except that both had at least one gunshot wound, although these wounds were deemed non-life threatening.

Detectives on Wednesday night were searching the scene for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses, the release states, but no suspect was identified.