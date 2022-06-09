Sections
North Little Rock's Laman Library to reopen Friday

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:42 p.m.
Renee Morrison, an adult services associate, re-shelves books at William F. Laman Public Library’s main branch in North Little Rock in this May 10, 2021 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The William F. Laman Library and Laman Plaza in North Little Rock will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday, officials have announced.

Sewer work, which had forced the closure Wednesday, has been completed.

All events at Laman Library will take place as planned prior to the closure, said Susie Kirk, communications manager for the North Little Rock Public Library System, in a news release Thursday.

Laman Library at 2801 Orange St. is the North Little Rock library system's main branch.

Additional information is available at the library's website.

