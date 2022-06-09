Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Kupp signs 3-year extension

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday after a season in which he led the NFL in every major receiving category. The Rams announced the deal just two days after signing Aaron Donald to a massive contract extension. Kupp's new extension is worth $75 million, bringing his total deal to $110 million when adding the two years remaining on his first extension. Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning The Associated Press' Offensive Player of the Year award. Kupp's catches and yards were both the second-highest totals in NFL history, albeit accomplished in a 17-game season. He racked up another 33 catches for 478 yards and 4 touchdowns in the postseason, capping the season with two TDs in the Super Bowl -- including the eventual game-winning 1-yard TD catch with 1:25 to play.

Bears disobey, punished

The Chicago Bears had to cancel an offseason workout this week because they violated NFL rules by having live contact in a session last month, Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. Eberflus said the contact that occurred was because of overzealous players and not the team's practice structure. He said neither he nor the organization was fined, and the Bears found out Monday evening that Tuesday's OTA session was canceled. The Bears were back on the field Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Arbitration decisions

Shortstop Dansby Swanson beat the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration Wednesday and outfielder Adam Duvall lost to the Brave, leaving teams with a 6-3 advantage over players this year. Swanson was awarded $10 million rather than the team's $9.2 million offer by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit, who heard arguments Tuesday. Duvall was given the Braves' $9,275,000 offer rather than his $10,275,000 request by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon, who listened to arguments Friday. Swanson, 28, hit .248 last season, when he set career highs with 27 home runs and 88 RBI. He had a 2 homers and 3 RBI in the World Series against Houston, helping the Braves win their first title since 1995. Swanson made $6 million last season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series. He entered Wednesday with a .279 average, 6 homers and 26 RBI. Duvall, 33, led the National League with 113 RBI last season for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30. He hit .228 with 38 home runs during the season and had 2 homers and 6 RBI in the World Series. He also is eligible for free agency after this season and is hitting .199 with 3 homers and 18 RBI this season. Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million) and injured Braves reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost their cases previously, and pitcher Max Fried remains scheduled for a hearing. Pitcher Lucas Sims and Cincinnati argued their case Wednesday. The 28-year-old right-hander, eligible for arbitration for the first time, asked for a raise from $598,500 to $1.6 million, and the Reds argued for $1.2 million. A decision is expected today.

GOLF

Casey to miss Open

Paul Casey has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the third straight major he has missed this year because of a back injury. Casey last competed at the WGC-Match Play in March, playing two holes of his opening match when he conceded because of back spasms. He didn't play his next two matches, and he subsequently withdrew from the Masters and PGA Championship. The U.S. Open starts next Thursday at The Country Club near Boston. Casey was replaced by Adam Hadwin, the first alternate from the Dallas qualifier last month.

SWIMMING

Coach retires after 43 years

Jack Bauerle, who won seven NCAA women's team championships in his 43 years as the University of Georgia's swimming coach, announced his retirement Wednesday. Bauerle, 70, is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history. He coached the 2008 U.S. Olympic women's team to 14 medals. He also served as an assistant on the U.S. team in 2000 and the men's team in 2016 and 2020. Georgia named Neil Versfeld as the new men's coach and Stefanie Williams Moreno as women's coach. Both had been associate head coach. Bauerle has been involved in Georgia athletics for 50 years as an athlete and coach. He was named the women's coach in 1979 and added the title of men's coach in 1983. Bauerle's 43-year career matched former LSU gymnastics coach Sara "D-D" Breaux for the longest tenure of any coach in SEC history. The Georgia women began a string of three consecutive NCAA championships in 1999 and also won titles in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2016. During Bauerle's time as coach, Georgia produced 87 Olympians for 20 nations. Those swimmers won 38 medals.

BASKETBALL

Calipari adds to staff

Kentucky has hired longtime basketball assistant coach K.T. Turner to round out Coach John Calipari's staff. Turner fills the opening created when Jai Lucas left to become an assistant at Duke. The nearly 20-year veteran spent last season as associate head coach at Oklahoma under Porter Moser and helped the Sooners reach the NIT second round. He worked the previous season in a similar role at Texas after seven seasons at SMU. Calipari said in a release that Turner would be the guy he'd call on for the opening and added, "He's an established coach and someone who has a passion for development. ... K.T. has done an excellent job of recruiting Texas, which has always been good to us, and has a terrific ability to connect with young people." Turner's coaching background includes stops at Wichita State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, where he was an all-conference player before finishing at Oklahoma City University. The Cincinnati native played professionally for three seasons in Italy before becoming a coach.