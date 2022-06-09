100 years ago

June 9, 1922

• Plans and specifications for the proposed Federal Reserve Branch bank building to be erected here were approved by the board of the Federal Reserve Bank at St. Louis, according to word recieved here yesterday.

50 years ago

June 9, 1972

• A design depicting the Ozarks, a Murfreesboro diamond, pine branches, water and cotton has been selected for use on the Franklin Mint's bicentennial medal honoring Arkansas. The designer was Tom Heflin, a Monticello native who now lives at Rockford, Ill. He and three other designers received checks totaling $10,000 Thursday from the Franklin Mint of Philadelphia. Governor Bumpers presented the checks in a ceremony at the Capitol. Heflin recieved $5,000. Jim Johnson of Little Rock, a senior vice president and art director of Cranford, Johnson, Hunt and Associates, recieved $2,500. Arlos Ferrel James of Fayetteville recieved $1,500 and Mrs. Henry W. Gregory of Pine Bluff recieved $1,000.

25 years ago

June 9, 1997

• A 61 percent drop in aggravated assaults and fewer murders in Little Rock over the past three years have knocked the city off two of the most noted top 20 crime lists. While Little Rock dropped out of the top 20 in aggravated assaults and murders per capita, according to preliminary 1996 FBI crime statistics, the city still remains in the top 20 per capita for rapes and thefts. The preliminary statistics were compiled for 209 U.S. cities with populations of more than 100,000. The figures are based on 1994 population estimates.

10 years ago

June 9, 2012

• It's uncertain where thousands of children will attend school in the next academic year after a federal judge on Friday struck down a state law those students have used to transfer out of their home districts. U.S. District Judge Robert Dawson said in a 32-page ruling that the state must not allow transfers between districts under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 1989 after he determined that a race-based restriction in that law was unconstitutional. Dawson threw out the entire School Choice Act after he determined that clause could not be separated from the law.