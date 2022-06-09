Phillies win again, stay hot for interim manager

MILWAUKEE -- Aaron Nola pitched eight sharp innings and the surging Philadelphia Phillies hit four home runs to rout the struggling Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 on Wednesday night.

The Phillies won their season-high sixth game in a row, five of them since interim manager Rob Thomson took over when Joe Girardi was fired on Friday.

The National League Central-leading Brewers have lost a season-worst five straight. Milwaukee has scored a total of six runs during its skid and been shut out three times.

Rookie Bryson Stott went 4 for 4 with a home run and double. Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera also homered for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber added four hits, two of them doubles.

Nola (4-4), the NL leader in strikeouts, allowed four hits, walked none and struck out six.

"I felt like I was getting ahead for the most part, but I think early outs was key tonight, and guys came out early and scored a lot of runs," Nola said. "I tried to stay on the attack all night and for the most part, it worked."

Stott and Hoskins hit two-run home runs in the third off Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (3-6) to stake the Phillies to a 4-0 lead.

"Just playing every day is not the main thing, but just getting more comfortable and being more relaxed, for sure," Stott said.

Herrera added a solo drive in the fifth off Houser, who had given up three home runs over 51 1/3 innings in his 10 previous starts.

Harper hit a three-run homer off Luke Barker in the ninth. The Phillies have scored six or more runs in five of their six consecutive wins.

The Brewers got a runner past first base only once, when Christian Yelich singled and stole second in the sixth. Nola ended that threat by striking out Luis Urías.

"He made quality pitches and when we got something to hit, we didn't hit it, or we didn't hit it hard," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said.

MARLINS 2, NATIONALS 1 (10) Sandy Alcantara pitched nine scoreless innings and Jesus Aguilar hit a game-ending single in the 10th as host Miami beat Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, REDS 0 Merrill Kelly allowed one hit over six innings and Arizona hit three homers to beat host Cincinnati, snapping a four-game skid.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 8, YANKEES 1 Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers homered in the fifth inning, sending Nestor Cortes to an early exit as host Minnesota stopped New York's winning streak at seven.

MARINERS 6, ASTROS 3 Cal Raleigh and Ty France both homered early and visiting Seattle beat the Astros too finally win a series in Houston. The Mariners took two of three from their AL West rival to win their fourth consecutive series overall and first in Houston since September 2018.

ROYALS 8, BLUE JAYS 4 MJ Melendez and Emmanuel Rivera drove in two runs apiece, leading Brady Singer and host Kansas City over Toronto to end a three-game losing streak. Singer allowed home runs to Raimel Tapia and Zack Collins but only allowed one other run in five innings.

GUARDIANS 4, RANGERS 0 Jose Ramirez hit a run-scoring double to tie for the major league RBI lead and host Cleveland blanked Texas. Ramirez went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and his 54th RBI of the season, matching Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 4, WHITE SOX 1 Tony Gonsolin improved to 7-0, pitching three-hit ball over six innings, and Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered early to lead Los Angeles over host Chicago.

RAYS 11, CARDINALS 3 Randy Arozarena, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, had three hits and four RBI against his original team to help Tampa Bay beat St. Louis.

BRAVES 13, ATHLETICS 2 Michael Harris gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run triple in the fifth inning that spoiled Jared Koenig's major league debut, and surging Atlanta beat skidding Oakland.

TIGERS 3, PIRATES 1 Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and Detroit completed a two-game sweep of host Pittsburgh.





