Porter, gave to arts and medicine, dies

Helen Lanier Porter, the Little Rock philanthropist whose generosity aided medical research, spiritual efforts, the arts and more, died Tuesday of a stroke, her family said. She was 81.

"She was smart, loyal, outspoken, very funny, honest and had a huge heart," said the Rev. Susan Sims Smith, who was friends with Porter for more than 20 years. "She was always seeing situations in the world that needed to be better, and she invested a lot of her life, energy and time -- often quietly behind the scenes -- for this project and that project."

Porter was born in Nashville, Tenn. She attended Vanderbilt University and came to Arkansas in the early 1960s. She and her husband, James Trester "Jimmy" Dyke, who died Oct. 11, were married for 54 years. Dyke was the chairman emeritus of Dyke Industries, a building materials supplier with distribution outlets in 18 states. Porter had four sons, Merritt Dyke, Robert Finch, James T. "Bear" Dyke, Jr. and Jonathan Dyke.

"She walked the road of recovery with me as she walked the road less traveled," Finch said.

"She was a strong willed woman and an amazing mom," said Jonathan. "Her love and caring for her own sons extended beyond the family and out into the community."

Porter and her husband "were adamant that mental health be de-stigmatized," said longtime friend Kate Askew.

The Helen L. Porter and James T. Dyke Brain Imaging Research Center opened in 2009 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences after a $1.5 million donation from the couple. Porter was also instrumental in funding the trauma treatment program at the Center for Trauma, Prevention, Recovery and Innovation at UAMS, said Dr. G. Richard Smith, retired director of the research center.

"She was a strong advocate for [mental health awareness] in our community," said Smith, the husband of Susan Smith. "She has been a true force for good."

Askew recalls an incident a few years ago when a friend lost her family in a fire.

"I called Helen and asked what are we going to do, and Helen said that we were going to bring her to Little Rock and help her, and we did."

The list of causes and groups Porter was involved with is a long one, and includes the Arkansas House of Prayer, the Arkansas Interfaith Center, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Heifer International, Our House, PARK, Youth Home, the American Cathedral in Paris, the Interfaith Center of Arkansas, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and more.

She regularly visited prisoners as part of the Think Legacy Reentry Program at the Hawkins Women's Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections Wrightsville Unit.

The inmates "knew she could do anything she wanted to, but she chose to spend time with them," said Billy Inman, retired deputy warden. "She did it willingly and lovingly. That means a lot to someone when no one else is there for them."

Porter was very spiritual, Askew said.

"One of the things she said most often was: 'It's all in divine order.' She was not worried about death, she did not fear it. She knew that we have this life to do good deeds on earth, and that those to whom much is given, much is expected."

Along with her volunteering duties, Porter was an avid gardener and a past president of the Little Rock Garden Club.

"She loved her garden," Bear said. "She was passionate about the outdoors and the beauty that it held and the healing power it offered."