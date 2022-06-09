SAU’s season ends to Rollins in N.C.

For the first time since January, the Southern Arkansas baseball team's jar is empty.

Dating back to 2006, the team has used a jar filled with marbles to represent the importance of time -- and just how fleeting it can be.

At the start of every season, SAU Coach Justin Pettigrew fills the jar one marble for every day his team is guaranteed to be together -- removing one as each comes to an end. Now, with SAU's 7-5 loss to Rollins (Fla.) on Wednesday in the NCAA Division II College World Series, there are no more marbles.

The original marble allotment covered the regular season, with more added as the Muleriders progressed through the postseason. And coming into Wednesday, they still had one left to play for.

SAU (41-15) and Rollins (46-13) opened the World Series, with the Muleriders winning 3-1 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. In Wednesday's rematch, the Tars' offense matched its scoring total within four batters when a Jeslyn Whitehead single to right field opening the scoring.

Chris Sutton led the Muleriders' offense, tying the score with a fielder's choice in the third. Rollins scored two runs later that inning before Sutton got SAU back on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the fifth to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The issue for Pettigrew and SAU was they couldn't keep Rollins from responding as Ryan Coleman hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-2.

"That was the problem ... every time we would score we couldn't stop them. And so they answered back the way that good teams do," Pettigrew said.

Despite being in a 7-2 hole, SAU got a final chance in the top of the ninth inning. Connor Allen and Brandon Nicoll's aggressive base running helped the Muleriders bring it to 7-5, but Jakob Machuca struck out with runners on second and third to end the game.

"As a coach, really the only thing you ask for is a chance to win the game at the end," Pettigrew said. "We had that opportunity and just came up short."

This season's Muleriders made the program's first NCAA super regional and World Series appearances. Regardless of the final outcome, Pettigrew said the season was definitely a success.

"Wins and losses are a byproduct of your hard work and your standards," Pettigrew said. "We've had great teams that worked just as hard and played just as hard, but maybe didn't end up with with the wins and the accolades at the end of the year. But this team really bought into what this program is built on. And that's just hard work, tenacity and accountability. And we were fortunate enough to see a lot of benefits from their hard work."