School bus taking teen from program is struck by bullet

A bullet struck a school bus carrying a single teenager on Wednesday morning, but neither the youth nor the bus driver was injured, city officials said.

Police got a report around 11:18 a.m. that a bus transporting the student from a summer program had been hit in the door by a bullet near Asher Avenue and Brown Street, Little Rock police Lt. Van Watson said in a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

No information was released about the student, but Mayor Frank Scott identified the person as a teenager. Scott praised the "keen situational awareness" of the bus driver, who immediately left the scene to find safety, the mayor said.

As of Wednesday evening, police had still not said anything about who might have fired the shot or why, though Scott described it as an isolated incident. No suspect had been identified.

Watson committed to providing extra police patrols for the summer programs, which are happening every day now that students are on summer vacation.

"We are going to give the summer programs extra patrols, this was an unfortunate incident," Watson said.

Pamela Smith, the Little Rock School District's communications director, stressed that the incident did not directly involve any of the district's schools.

"We are grateful that the bus driver and student were not injured," Smith said.