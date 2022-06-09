School news: Graduates, honor rolls, Boys State

Phi Kappa Phi

Lindsey Taylor of Rogers was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Taylor was initiated at Kansas State University.

Also initiated at Arkansas State University were Catherine Evans of Fayetteville; Jenny Wilkerson of Fort Smith; Ashlee Swaim of Ozark; and Torie Goode of Van Buren.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

__

Central College

Alec Patterson of Alpena received the Francis C. & Jeannette Huyser Endowed Scholarship, James A. and Beatrice H. Hoekstra Family Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year from Central College for a high commitment to academic achievement. Patterson is a member of the class of 2022 at Central in Pella, Iowa, and graduated May 14 with a bachelor's degree in Economics and a minor in Mathematics.

__

Utah State

Utah State University recognized 6,588 candidates for graduation during its spring 2022 Commencement. The graduates were from USU's statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

Local students earning degrees were:

Eleanor Johnson, Fayetteville, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from USU Salt Lake Center.

Emily Womack, Springdale, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Utah State University.

Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small agricultural college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving, multi-campus research university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership.

__

Belhaven

Rachel Chism of Siloam Springs has been named to the Belhaven University spring 2022 President's List.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

Belhaven is located in Jackson, Miss.

__

Evansville

Alexys Bolin of Springdale has been named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester. Bolin is studying Archaeology and Art History at the University of Evansville, a private university located in Evansville, Ind.

More than 500 students at UE were named to the Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

__

Rhodes College

Carley Jo Goggans, a 2018 graduate of Siloam Springs High School and the daughter of Cliff and Pam Goggans, graduated May 14 from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., with a degree in International Studies and Music. She has been awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and will be going to Estonia for the coming year.

__

Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.

The following students from Northwest Arkansas graduated this spring:

Erin Machen of Bentonville, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling;

Supraja Reddy Palugutta of Bentonville, Master of Business Administration; and

Cole Kauffeld of Hagarville, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.

Located in Williamsburg, University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest private universities in Kentucky.

__

UALR

Elizabeth Lyon of Bella Vista has been selected as the Articles Editor for the Arkansas Journal of Social Change and Public Service for the 2022-23 school year by the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Started in 2011, the Arkansas Journal of Social Change and Public Service is the first exclusively online law journal in Arkansas. The mission of the journal is to explore issues at the intersection of policy, public interest, academia, and the law to raise awareness of topics overlooked in other scholarly publications.

__

Dixie State

Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, recently celebrated the achievements of the institution's largest-ever graduating class of 2,684 degree candidates at the university's 111th Commencement Ceremony.

Local students among the Dixie State University graduating class included Kassidy Wall from Rogers and London Hatch from Rogers.

Dixie State University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 200 academic programs.

__

Boys State

Local students were nominated to represent their community and school at Arkansas Boys State 2022, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.

The following local students joined more than 475 young men attending the program's 81st session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 29 to June 3:

Alma High: Noah Likens and Nathan Machen.

Bentonville High: Jorgen Quezadaaros, Rodney Thomas, JD Moore, Logan Tymeson.

Bentonville West: Grant Overman, Ethan Carlson.

Bergman High: Charles Cuevas-Klepper, Gage Nuessner.

Berryville High: Chet Hudgens, Jack Dignan.

Booneville High: Peyton Tatum, Dunn Daniel, Brooks Herrera.

Charleston High: Roy Hudson, Kaden Revis, Gerald Martinez.

Clarksville High: Fernando Flores, Michael Trujillo.

Don Tyson School of Innovation: Zach Estep.

Farmington High: Landyn Faught, Luke Flanagan, Landon Gadberry, Wyatt Fournier, Scout Morrison.

Fayetteville High: Hudson Pattillo, John Grady Harper, Emilie Jacobus, George Crouch.

Founders Classical Academy: Sully Johnston.

Gravette High: Matthew Holland, Christian Thrailkill, Ty Latta.

Green Forest High: Caleb Tuckey, Jesus Romero-Castillo, Alonzo Rangel, Juan Fernandez-Perez.

Greenwood High: Bryce Culver.

Haas Hall: Hollin Glaze, Drew Baker, John Martin.

Hackett High: Jacob Garner, Gabe Hice.

Har-Ber High: Knox Graham.

Harrison High: Jackson Parker, Jasper Brewer, Liam Dupre, Nicholas Paradiso, Andrew Langlie.

Lead Hill High: Mason Cain.

Life Way Christian School: Eston Darby, Canaan Quinn, Asa Fowler.

Lincoln High: Kolby Faircloth, Jakkson Grisham.

Magazine High: James Haugh, Trace Nicholas.

Mulberry High: Tim Jordan.

Fort Smith Northside: Noah Hahn, Steven Cabrera, Adam Shaver.

Fort Smith Southside: Luke Brasuell, Levi Keyton, Griffin Weindel, Parker Daffron, Robinson Wright, Jason Le of Fort Smith, Lance Roffine, Russell Key, David Rotaru, Ben Beland.

Ozark Catholic Academy: Tom Rocha, John Yarnell, Adrian Gonzalez, Jackson Holmes.

Paris High: Jesse Wells, Andrew Wells, Xavier Martin, Sam Muldrow.

Prairie Grove High: Weston Lowe.

Providence Classical Christian Academy: Josiah McCullough, Stephen Roberts, Caleb Ryan.

Shiloh Christian: Brant Fowler.

Siloam Springs High: Carlos Zamora, Jackson Boles, Rowan Turner, Henley Smith.

Springdale High: Bryan Tapia, Pedro Palos.

Subiaco Academy: Joseph Rhoads, Matthew Wewers, Denver Pruitt.

Thaden School: Tobias Stanley, Jack Phelps, Aiden Maurice, Jacob Sanchez, Jordan Stewart-Mitchell.

The New School: Payton Crowne.

Valley Springs High: Kelby Ply, Dason Hensley.

Van Buren High: Conlyn Doss, Hudson Cheatham.

West Fork High: Son Trinh, John Hillyard.

Westside High: Ashton Yarbrough.

"Arkansas Boys State is a legacy program that has produced remarkable local, state, national and international leaders," said Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State. "That these students were nominated to attend speaks volumes to their character, pursuit of excellence, and desire to make their community stronger."

__

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2022 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Those from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley included:

Ashley Kelly of Fort Smith; Megan Powell of Siloam Springs; John Purma of Rogers; Mary Mahan of Fayetteville; Elizabeth Reeves of Bella Vista; Tyler Matthews of Centerton; Daniel Harrelson of Rogers; Lily Tippit of Fayetteville; Kaitlin Dornon of Pea Ridge.

Cristian Fernandez of Lowell; Corey Convertito of Bentonville; John Ledbetter of Rogers; Samantha Cates of Rogers; Carla Aguilar-Valles of Berryville; Ashlyn Pettit of Cave Springs; Alexander Clarke of Rogers; Elizabeth Brown of Bentonville; Edward Raber of Rogers.

Charles French of Fort Smith; Heather Billgren of Rogers; Peter Xiong of Van Buren; Ronald Arnold of Cedarville; Matthew Rix of Bella Vista; Portland Williams of Bentonville; Paige Webster of Fayetteville; Brandy David of Huntsville; Issac Pritchett of Fayetteville; Caitlin Samples of Centerton.

Alicia Rodriguez of Rogers; Candace Roberts of Green Forest; Allen Wiedekind of Springdale; Matthew Wilson of Bella Vista; Kara Cribb of Gentry; Isabella Nannie of Bentonville; Richard Ramos of Farmington; Amy Bridges of Fort Smith; Molly Morgan of Fayetteville; Megan Craft of Charleston; Tanya Husted of Rogers; Jonathon Tull-Cochrane of Rogers; Jennifer Powell of Rogers; Keegan Martin of Rogers.

Seth Hunt of Waldron; Rebekah Bennett of Springdale; Brandon Purchase of Fort Smith; Austin Palmer of Centerton; Jerad Napier of Centerton; Baxter Jackson of Springdale; Ragina Jain of Lowell; Nathan Vang of Fayetteville; Tiffany Wise of Van Buren; and Robert Heck of Fayetteville.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

__

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.