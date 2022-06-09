Sides in military insurance fraud case to wrap up

The case of an Alexander doctor accused of conspiring to defraud military insurer Tricare by prescribing hundreds of unnecessary prescription creams and supplements without examining the patients for whom he was prescribing goes to the jury today after closing arguments.

Dr. Joe David May, also known as "Jay May," is on trial after being indicted federally on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, violating the anti-kickback statute, aggravated identity theft, lying to the FBI, and falsifying records in the federal investigation. May was originally charged in January 2020 with 43 counts of fraud, obstruction and other federal charges along with Derek Clifton, a former Baxter County basketball coach, in a 41-page indictment.

Clifton, who went into medical sales in 2011, testified for more than three hours on Tuesday, outlining for jurors the development of the fraud scheme that bilked Tricare, the nation's military insurer, out of millions of dollars in Arkansas in 2015.

On Wednesday, FBI Special Agent Jill Hudson spent more than three hours on the witness stand, walking jurors through the investigation, detailing for the seven men, five women and one alternate juror the steps taken in the investigation that resulted in the indictment of May, Clifton, Albert Glenn Hudson and others suspected of defrauding the government out of at least $12 million in fraudulent billing in 2015.

Phone, email, travel and medical records were pulled up for the jury to back up the allegations against May of conspiracy and lying to the FBI, Agent Hudson testified Wednesday morning.

Agent Hudson's office, which investigates white collar crime, subpoenaed phone and email records that revealed correspondence between May and several co-conspirators who have pleaded guilty to fraud -- Glenn Hudson, Jennifer Crowder, Donna Crowder and Derek Clifton.

May told Agent Hudson in a Jan. 26, 2016 interview that he was the sole decision-maker behind hundreds of prescriptions for compounded drugs issued to recipients in seven states besides Arkansas, Hudson testified.

Emails between May and Clifton showed that the latter called the shots.

"He would send [May] an email saying, 'Hey, you forgot to sign,' or something along those lines" if a prescription form was incomplete, Agent Hudson said.

The FBI found that 190 prescriptions signed with the Signeasy digital software originated from Clifton, not from May, Agent Hudson said.

Language in May's contract with Baptist Health System states that "no layperson" may make decisions for physicians, who must maintain "independence of professional judgment."

With prompting from Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Morgan, Agent Hudson said the email exchanges between Clifton and May defied this portion of May's contract, since Clifton is a "layperson" who she said decided what and how much medicine May prescribed.

Additionally, the dates on some signed prescription from May coincided with vacations he took in 2015, including a fishing trip in Louisiana with Clifton, according to travel records Agent Hudson's office obtained, she said.

May's contract states that "physicians shall retain control of the relationship with the patient," but both his and his wife's phone records showed no contact between them and some of the patients who received his prescriptions, Hudson said.

May created fraudulent medical records in the names of patients he never met "during the cover-up phase" after a federal investigation into the prescriptions began, Agent Hudson said.

"He was purporting that he saw those patients," Agent Hudson said.

In August 2015, 22 prescriptions that May had signed were sent within the span of a few minutes to Medworx Compounding, a pharmacy in Ridgeland, Miss. Agent Hudson said this flurry of activity "alerted the pharmacist," who reached out to May to confirm the authenticity of the prescriptions.

Glenn Hudson and Clifton previously testified that May did not respond to the call from Medworx.

After FBI Agent Hudson interviewed and subpoenaed May in January 2016, his associates apparently went into a panic, according to phone records obtained by the FBI and displayed at the trial.

May, Clifton, Glenn Hudson and Jennifer Crowder repeatedly called each other the day of May's interview, with Crowder saying there was an "emergency" in a text message to Hudson, the phone records show.

Shelly Koehler, May's defense attorney, assailed the FBI practice of conducting interviews without the benefit of audio recordings, relying instead on notes inscribed on "302 forms" that agents use to provide their notes from suspect and witness interviews.

"The FBI doesn't record interviews, do they" she asked.

"Not in those situations," Agent Hudson said.

"Why is that?" Koehler asked.

"I'm not sure," Agent Hudson said. "It's policy."

"You do have access to recording devices, right?" Koehler asked. "You have a cell phone? ... It could have been recorded, right?"

"If we had gotten special permission, it could have been," Agent Hudson answered.

"You would agree with me that the best evidence of what Dr. May actually said would be if you had a recording of the interview, is that right?" Koehler asked.

"I would agree that the best evidence would be if he told us the truth," Hudson said.

Contacted by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Wednesday, an FBI spokesperson said FBI policy is to record all interviews of suspects who are in custody but for suspects and witnesses who are not in custody, the practice is to have at least two FBI agents present for the interview with one taking notes, and for those notes to be signed off by all agents present for the interview as well as by a supervisor.

May, who has been on pre-trial release since his arrest, was not in custody at the time of the FBI interview, according to court records.

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker, who is presiding over the case, denied a motion by Koehler to dismiss the charges against her client and enter a directed verdict of acquittal at the conclusion of the trial, saying that the burden on Morgan and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti to provide proof favorable to the government's case had been met and the case would go to the jury for a verdict.

Following jury instructions and closing arguments today, Baker said on Wednesday, the case will go to the jury for deliberations.

"After the case is submitted to you for deliberation we're on your schedule," Baker told the jurors before releasing them for the day. "I anticipate I'll be here as long as you want to be here tomorrow if it's well into the evening or if you want to take a late night, I'm prepared to do that. You will set the schedule for your deliberation at that point."

If convicted, May faces at least five years in prison on a conspiracy count, and a possible 20 years on fraud counts.