Simmons trust unit marks 100 years

Being in the business of managing trust funds of customers for 100 years is a rare feat, but Simmons Bank has reached that milestone.

The Pine Bluff-based bank celebrated the centennial of its trust department with a gathering Wednesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, filled with finger foods and fellowship of clients and bank colleagues alike.

"I think it just goes to the integrity of our folks for a long period of time," Simmons Bank CEO George Makris Jr. said. "This bank was founded in 1903, and I was just telling someone we've paid dividends for 113 consecutive years. Only 20 companies in the country have paid dividends for that long. So, longevity and integrity, doing the same thing the right way over and over is sort of the trademark of our organization."

The centennial is "something to be celebrated," said Jimmy Crocker, the executive vice president of wealth management for the bank.

"For me, I'm standing on the shoulders of the individuals who came before me, like John Rush and Joe Clement," said Crocker, naming former trust department chiefs who showed up for the party Wednesday. "There's a lot of people who have left their mark and legacy on this department to have grown it and for us to be in the position that we are in today."

Rush, who led the trust department for 32 years before his 1999 retirement, hired David Daniel, presently the Arkansas-Tennessee regional president for private wealth. Simmons has expanded into neighboring states and acquired other banks in the past decade, with plans to continue growing into the Corpus Christi, Texas, market.

"They took a chance on me as they started to expand around the state, but the leadership John provided -- and Joe Clement led us through a very fast growth period -- and now Jimmy is bringing in a whole new perspective," Daniel said.

Simmons hit a "very fast growth stage" since Makris became the bank's CEO in 2013, seeing the trust department expand at least four-fold, Daniel said. He added that growth leads to management and structural challenges to serve a bigger footprint, but Crocker's perspective has helped the bank meet each challenge.

"To be in this business, you have to have a servant's heart because we deal with clients at their most vulnerable time," Crocker said. "At the end of the day, providing customer service and managing investments are what we do. We are a boutique investment firm that just happens to be part of a bank."

As Makris sees it, the bank takes a serious approach to managing a personal asset of every customer.

"I tell our folks there are two things that are extremely personal to everybody, their health and their finances, and we've got 50% of that responsibility," he said. "So just to see the professionalism and the desire to help our customers meet the financial goals, it's tremendously rewarding."

From left, Jimmy Crocker, John Rush and Joe Clement are present and past leaders of Simmons Bank's trust department. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

