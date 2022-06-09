Sooners one win from repeat title

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings fueled Oklahoma's record-setting offensive burst to help the Sooners move a victory away away from successfully defended their Women's College World Series title.
Alo and Jennings each hit two home runs and top-seeded Oklahoma rolled past unseeded Texas 16-1 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series.
Oklahoma (58-3) set a World Series record with six home runs and matched records for runs and victory margin.
Alo and Jennings each have five home runs in the World Series, surpassing the single-series record of four set by several players, including Alo last year. Alo increased her career Division I home run record to 122, and Jennings drove in six runs to set a record for RBI in a series with 15.
The teams will meet again tonight in Game 2, with Oklahoma in position to win its sixth national title. Texas (47-21-1) need a win to stay alive. The Longhorns have won six elimination games since the start of the NCAA Tournament, including two against Arkansas in the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional.
Oklahoma escaped a bit of difficulty in the first and controlled the game from there. Hope Trautwein (22-1) gave up 2 hits and 1 run in 5 innings, and Nicole May allowed 1 hit in 2 shutout innings.
Alo cranked a no-doubt home run into the left field seats in Oklahoma's half of the first, and Taylon Snow followed shortly afterward with a three-run blast -- just her fourth home run of the season -- to make it 5-1 heading into the second. Texas used three pitchers in the inning, and ace Hailey Dolcini (24-12) registered just two outs before getting pulled.
Jana Johns hit a solo shot in the third to make it 7-1 and Jennings hit a three-run blast later in the inning to make it 10-1. Alo and Jennings hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth to make it 14-1.
Women’s College World Series
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
All times Central
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
GAME 1 Oklahoma 16, Texas 1
Oklahoma leads series 1-0.
TODAY’S GAME
GAME 2 Oklahoma vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAME
x-GAME 3 Oklahoma vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m.