Spirit Airlines puts off buyout vote

Spirit Airlines, the target of a budget airline bidding war, is postponing a Friday shareholder vote on whether to accept one of those buyout offers after a flurry of counter proposals from Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

Spirit said Wednesday that it rescheduled the vote on its preferred offer, from Frontier, until June 30, giving its board another three weeks to speak with Frontier, JetBlue, and its own shareholders.

The decision to postpone the vote comes two days after JetBlue improved its offer. JetBlue said Wednesday that it welcomed the delay "as a necessary first step toward genuine negotiations between the Spirit Board and JetBlue. ... Spirit shareholders are clearly urging the Spirit board to engage with us constructively."

Frontier did not comment immediately.

JetBlue has offered more in cash than Colorado-based Frontier's stock and cash bid, but Spirit's board has rebuffed JetBlue, saying that any such tie-up would face a greater likelihood of being shot down by federal antitrust regulators.

The bidding war for Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit has heated up in the past few days, with JetBlue attempting to allay concerns that the U.S. would block its acquisition.

The New York airline on Monday offered a $350 million reverse break-up fee payable to Spirit if a deal between the two isn't completed for antitrust reasons, topping its previous contingency plan by $150 million.

Last month, JetBlue went hostile in its attempt to buy Spirit, taking its offer directly to shareholders of the airline. Spirit Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie has said that JetBlue is more interested in breaking up a deal with Frontier than it is in owning Spirit.

Both JetBlue and Frontier say growing by acquiring Spirit would help them compete against the nation's four dominant airlines: American, Delta, United and Southwest.

Early last week, a prominent shareholder advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services, issued a report recommending that Spirit shareholders reject the Frontier deal "as a signal to the board" to negotiate with JetBlue, which Spirit's directors have repeatedly spurned. ISS said that it was reasonable to assume that the Frontier deal would have an easier time winning regulators' approval but disagreed with Spirit's assertion that a merger with JetBlue had virtually no chance because of antitrust issues.

Frontier responded later in the week by addressing one of ISS's concerns, promising to pay Spirit a $250 million breakup fee if the merger is agreed but is prevented by regulators. JetBlue had initially offered a $200 million payment under the same circumstances. Then, another influential shareholder advisory firm, Glass Lewis, weighed in, recommending that Spirit shareholders approve the Frontier deal.

This week, JetBlue made the $350 million offer.

Industry analysts generally agree that Spirit's proposed merger with Frontier, which was jointly announced in February, would make for a simpler combination. Both airlines operate similar low-cost business models, but with different geographic strengths. Acquiring Spirit also makes sense for JetBlue, which has struggled to grow as much as it would like, though combining the two airlines would have its challenges.

"It seems safer to assume that both deals face significant regulatory uncertainty than to attempt to handicap Frontier's potential advantage over JetBlue from a regulatory perspective," Institutional Shareholder Services said in its report.

Either deal would result in the creation of the fifth-largest airline in the United States.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press and by Niraj Chokshi of The New York Times.