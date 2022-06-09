State names Marianna native new superintendent of Lee County School District

Micheal Stone has been named the new superintendent of the state-controlled Lee County School District, Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key announced Thursday.

Stone, a Marianna native who will begin July 1, replaces Willie Murdock, who will be the new director of the Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative in east Arkansas.

The Lee County district has been operating under state control since March 2019, initially because of inaccurate record-keeping on student credits toward graduation and later because of mismanagement of a portion of the district's testing program.

Those problems have since been fixed. But other concerns — academic achievement and staff turnover — arose, and the state Board of Education classified the Marianna-based district as needing "Level 5/intensive support," the highest level of state support possible under the state's accountability program.

A Level 5/intensive support classification is the result of low student achievement, high teacher and administrative turnover, and the need for stronger instruction and a fully implemented curriculum.

Most recently, Stone has been working as executive director of Student and Equity Services at the North Little Rock School District. He started out as a fourth-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary School, then became the assistant principal at Seventh Street Elementary School and later took over as principal at Amboy Elementary School — all in North Little Rock. Before working in the district's Student and Equity Services office, Stone was the district’s director of federal programs.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a master’s degree in Education Administration from Harding University in Searcy, as well as a Specialist in Education certification from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. He is working on a doctorate in Education Leadership at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville.



