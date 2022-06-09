HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL/FOOTBALL

Schedule set for state volleyball, football finals

The Arkansas Activities Association has released the schedules for both the state high school volleyball and football finals for the upcoming school year.

The volleyball championships will be held on Oct. 29, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The Class 2A final will kick off the day at 11 a.m., followed by the Class 3A title game at 1 p.m. and the Class 4A final at 3 p.m. The Class 5A and Class 6A crowns will be decided at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

The state football finals will be held at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium. The eight-man title game is slated for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 2, the Class 2A championship is scheduled to begin at noon, while the Class 7A final will be at 6:30 p.m.

Both the Class 5A (noon) and Class 6A (6:30 p.m.) games are set for Dec. 3. The following week on Dec. 10, Class 4A (noon) and Class 3A (6:30 p.m.) will hold their championship games.

-- Erick Taylor

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Adams heading to Conway

Marcus Adams spent the past four seasons as head boys coach at Watson Chapel, but he's set to embrace a new challenge after recently accepting the same position at Conway.

The 36-year-old is replacing Brian "Salty" Longing, who had been the Wampus Cats coach since 2017.

Adams guided the Wildcats to a 20-10 mark and a berth in the Class 4A state tournament during the 2021-22 season. He also led Watson Chapel to the postseason in the the 2020-21 season.

-- Erick Taylor