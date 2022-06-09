Super Quiz: Alphanumeric

1. A brand of lemon-lime-flavored soft drink.

2. A brand name for canned mixed vegetable juices.

3. This robot character is a friend to C-3PO.

4. Classification of a person as unfit for military service.

5. Police dog units are often referred to by this alphanumeric.

6. The original motto of this youth organization referred to "head, heart, hands and health."

7. Its members include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S.

8. A U.S. high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft.

9. The foreign intelligence service of the United Kingdom.

ANSWERS:

1. 7Up

2. V8

3. R2-D2

4. 4-F

5. K-9

6. 4-H (Club)

7. G7

8. U-2

9. MI6