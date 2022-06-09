Twitter to give Musk access to its raw daily tweet data

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its "fire hose" of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.

Lawyers involved in the deal would not confirm the data sharing agreement. Musk made no comment on Twitter, although he has previously been vocal about various aspects of the deal. Twitter declined to confirm the reports and pointed to a Monday statement in which the company said it is continuing to "cooperatively" share information with Musk.

Musk, who struck a legally binding agreement to buy Twitter in April, contends that the deal can't proceed unless the company provides more information about the prevalence of fake accounts on its platform. He has argued, without presenting evidence, that Twitter has significantly underestimated the number of these "spam bots" -- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation -- on its service.

The Washington Post first reported Twitter's plan to provide Musk with full access to the fire hose, citing a person familiar with the matter. Other reports suggested the billionaire might only receive partial access.