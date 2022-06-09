UA’s Smith, Tygart get freshman honors

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart were named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, it was announced Wednesday.

Smith and Tygart are the 25th and 26th players in program history to earn Freshman All-America honors and the first since pitcher Connor Noland in 2019.

Smith (6-2, 4.89 ERA) has pitched 70 innings in 17 games, including 14 starts. He picked up his first save, going the last two innings, in Arkansas’ 7-3 victory over Oklahoma State in the Stillwater (Okla.) Regional on Monday night.

Tygart (3-4, 8 saves, 3.93 ERA) has been the Razorbacks’ closer most of the season. In 36 2/3 innings he has 51 strikeouts.