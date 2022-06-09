U.S. academy pupils lauded

Five 4th District students received appointments to U.S. service academies for the class of 2026. Two are from Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

Last weekend, 4th District U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman hosted a gathering for three students and their families at the Hot Springs district office, according to a news release.

Academy appointments include:

United States Military Academy -- Johnathan Walker, Watson Chapel High School;

United States Air Force Academy -- Carson Williams, Fordyce High School;

United States Air Force Academy -- Adrian Post, Ozark High School;

United States Naval Academy -- Abigail Nance, Acorn High School;

United States Naval Academy -- Sean Carnal, Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (Students with parents on active duty in the military with permanent residence in the 4th District are eligible.)

"I am immensely proud of these students and their drive to serve their country," Westerman is quoted as saying. "It was an honor to be a part of their acceptance to these academies and I look forward to watching their careers. I am confident these young men and women will represent Arkansas well!"

Details: https://westerman.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.