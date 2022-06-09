The nation in brief: U.S. phasing out public-land plastic use;Wisconsin governor targets abortion ban;Colorado city prohibits assault weapons;Tiny meteoroid dings Webb telescope

U.S. phasing out public-land plastic use

WASHINGTON -- The Interior Department said Wednesday it will phase out sales of plastic water bottles and other single-use products at national parks and on other public lands over the next decade, targeting a major source of U.S. pollution.

An order issued by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland calls for the department to reduce the purchase, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging on 480 million acres of federally managed lands, with a goal of phasing out the products by 2032.

The order directs the department to identify alternatives to single-use plastics, such as compostable or biodegradable materials or 100% recycled materials.

"As the steward of the nation's public lands, including national parks and national wildlife refuges, and as the agency responsible for the conservation and management of fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats," the Interior Department is "uniquely positioned to do better for our Earth," Haaland said.

The order essentially reverses a 2017 Trump administration policy that prevented national parks from banning plastic water bottle sales.

Wisconsin governor targets abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state's dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that's more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base than it is to result in a repeal.

Republicans legislators support banning abortion and are not obligated to take any action. They ignored other special sessions that Evers called asking them to take action on issues such as gun control, increasing school funding and sending rebate checks to taxpayers.

"This isn't about politics -- it's about empathy, compassion, and doing the right thing," Evers said in a statement. "It's about making sure the people we care about get the health care they need when they need it."

All the Republicans running in the August primary to challenge Evers support a ban on abortion, with no exceptions for circumstances such as rape or incest. Republicans are expected to retain their strong legislative majority following the November election.

Evers called on the Legislature to meet June 22 to repeal the dormant 1849 law that makes abortion a criminal offense except to save the recipient's life. If the U.S. Supreme Court repeals Roe v Wade, the state law would go back into effect.

"We can't wait for this decision to arrive on our doorstep," Evers said. "We must act now."

Colorado city prohibits assault weapons

BOULDER, Colo. -- Boulder passed a package of gun control laws Tuesday, including a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons similar to one that was overturned shortly before 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket.

Boulder originally passed an assault weapons ban in 2018. However, a judge declared it invalid in March 2021, ruling that only state or federal laws can limit the possession, sale and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, the Daily Camera reported.

State lawmakers changed the law to allow cities to pass their own gun control measures partly in response to the shooting.

Authorities say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa legally bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol, a semi-automatic weapon with a capacity of up to 30 rounds, in his hometown of Arvada six days before opening fire at the supermarket.

The legislation approved by City Council members also limits magazines to 10 rounds or fewer, bans ghost guns, raises the age of firearms possession to 21 and requires gun buyers to wait 10 days before obtaining a gun.

Tiny meteoroid dings Webb telescope

NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has had a rough encounter with an extraterrestrial hazard: It got dinged by a micrometeoroid.

The strike doesn't appear to have fuzzed the Webb's vision significantly, or rendered it incapable of performing revolutionary observations of the universe, including capturing light emitted more than 13 billion years ago, near the dawn of time. The telescope, launched from French Guiana on Christmas, is still being calibrated and by all accounts has been performing splendidly.

But the direct hit on a mirror caught NASA by surprise and is still being analyzed.

"Between May 23 and 25, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sustained an impact to one of its primary mirror segments," NASA said on a blog dedicated to the Webb. "After initial assessments, the team found the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements despite a marginally detectable effect in the data."

The exact size of the micrometeoroid is not known. It probably was no bigger than a grain of sand, said Heidi Hammel, a planetary astronomer. Even something that small can cause damage because of the tremendous speed at which the telescope orbits the sun and periodically slams into a random particle.



