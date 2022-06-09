VIDEO: Cammack Village police release body, dash camera footage of officers’ violent struggle with suspect

The Cammack Village Police Department has released body and dash camera footage showing the arrest of an Arkansas man Sunday night who was charged after the department’s chief was struck with a baton and another officer was shot with a stun gun.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=M9PI-yL5Pvk]

The videos show an initial exchange between on-duty officer Joshua Blasingame and 35-year-old Dustin Arch Black of Big Flat at about 6 p.m. Sunday. The footage then depicts a struggle that starts as Blasingame attempts to detain Black.

According to a police report, Cammack Village Police Chief Peter Powell notified Blasingame that a suspicious person was walking barefoot northbound on North McKinley, according to the police report. Powell noted the man, later identified as Black, was placing caution cones in the middle of the road near the intersection of North McKinley and Brentwood.

Powell said in the report he directed Blasingame to request additional assistance and to make contact.

It appears from the report Blasingame approached Black without additional assistance on scene. The officer states Black made comments about being a "solid man" and refused to move to a nearby bench to talk. Black also refused to give the officer any identification and continued walking down the street attempting to hitchhike, the report said.

"Based on his actions, I felt it was best to detain the subject for his safety and the community," Blasingame said. "I told the subject to turn around and the subject stated, 'You don't want to do this.'"

Black started to resist by putting pressure on Blasingame's stomach, according to the report. Blasingame used a bear-hold to walk Black to his patrol car. Black attempted to break the hold and started "hulking out," according to the report.

Powell, who lived nearby, came to help, according to the report.

At this time, Black said, "I will set down on the bench now," according to the report.

Powell told Black he was under arrest, according to the report.

Then, Black turned around as if to comply, Powell said in the report. However, Powell said he went to grab Black's hands when Black turned around and pushed into his face with his hands.

Powell told Blasingame to use his stun gun on Black, according to the report.

The first stun gun went off in the air as Black kicked Blasingame's hand, according to the report. He made a second attempt to fire his stun gun.

"Blasingame had difficulty removing his Taser from his holster and when he attempted to deploy the Taser, Black kicked at Blasingame causing him to miss targeting this subject's torso," Powell said.

Blasingame notes the Taser had no affects on Black and he was instructed by Powell to hit him again.

"While trying to tase the subject again, the subject used his right hand to push my face causing me to deploy my Taser on myself on my right thigh," Blasingame said in the report. "I attempted to remove the Taser prongs from my thigh but was not able to."

While Blasingame struggled with the stun gun, Black started to gouge Powell in the eyes with his fingers, Powell said in the report.

"I grabbed him in a rear vascular neck restraining in attempt to pull him to the ground, without blocking his airway," Powell stated.

Black continued to gouge at Powell's eyes once on the ground, Powell wrote.

As Blasingame and Powell wrestled to handcuff Black on the ground, Black said, "You are about to die -- let me go," according to the report.

At this time, Black grabbed Blasingame's baton and struck Powell twice in the forehead, Powell stated. Powell then grabbed the baton, once loose on the ground, and held it across Black's neck without impairing his airways, Powell said in the report.

"During this struggle Black shoved four of his fingers into my mouth and I bit down on them in the hopes of causing some pain compliance," Powell writes. "But this had no effect. He began yelling, 'Jesus Christ is our lord and savior.'"

As Powell contained Black on the ground, Blasingame called for backup from the Little Rock Police Department.

Six additional Little Rock officers arrived on the scene and helped place Black in handcuffs, Powell stated.

Powell said he was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Black was placed in the back of Blasingame's patrol car. He spit on Blasingame while he was opening his trunk, the officer said in the report.

The suspect also banged his head and kicked the patrol car window while in custody. He was treated at a local hospital.

Powell's injuries were listed as abrasion wounds to both knees and the top of his feet. He received blunt trauma to his left eye and forehead area.

Blasingame listed his injuries as cuts on both knees and on his right elbow.

Black remained at the Pulaski County jail on Thursday evening in lieu of a $15,000 bond on charges of disorderly conduct, refusal to submit to arrest and first degree battery, according to an online inmate roster.