Walmart self-driving trucks set for Dallas

Self-driving trucks will soon make deliveries to Walmart Inc.’s Sam’s Club stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, marking an expansion of autonomous vehicles operating in live traffic.

Gatik, a pioneer of driverless technology, will work with Georgia-Pacific to drop off goods such as plates, Dixie cups and toilet paper to 34 warehouse stores starting in July, the companies said. The mid-size trucks with 26-foot trailers are categorized as Class 6 vehicles, which are smaller than the Class 8 big rigs that currently handle the job.

The deal expands Gatik’s driverless-truck operations on the busy roads of the nation’s fourth-largest metropolitan area, while building on autonomous service to Walmart facilities that it already handles in Arkansas and Louisiana. The trucks will operate on fixed routes around the clock, seven days a week.

Georgia-Pacific, owned by Koch Industries, said the Gatik partnership would eventually reduce cost and complexity in its supply chain.



