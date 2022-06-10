Africa needs better weather warning systems, urge experts

MOMBASA, Kenya -- Better climate-related research and early warning systems are needed as extreme weather -- from cyclones to drought -- continues to afflict the African continent, said Sudanese billionaire and philanthropist Mo Ibrahim, who heads up his own foundation.

"We don't have a voice on global climate discussions as we lack strong research capabilities," Ibrahim told The Associated Press. Ibrahim said that Africa must help "shape the agenda" at the upcoming United Nations climate conference in Egypt in November, known as COP27.

He added that weather stations across the country were sparse and unevenly distributed, leading to "critical" gaps in climate data.

Experts say having a greater frequency of reliable data can help predict and plan for future extreme weather events, mitigating their impact on human life.

Earlier this year a U.N. report by leading climate scientists said that determining climate change risks on the continent currently "relies on evidence from global studies that use data largely from outside of Africa." The panel said global data, while good at estimating averages across the world, lacks the specifics African nations need to determine how vulnerable they are and how best they can adapt.

Central and north African regions have been singled out by the U.N.'s weather agency as the worst affected by the absence of weather data, which it says leads to significant margins of error in predicting rainfall trends.

This year, Africa has been experiencing a severe drought in the Horn and eastern Africa, extreme heat in the northern parts of the continent, while the southern African region has been pummeled by intense cyclones.

The Mo Ibrahim foundation estimates that some of the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather globally are in Africa, with 20% of the continent's population the most at risk. A report released by the foundation also estimates that around 10 million people across the continent are already displaced, at least in part, because of climate change.

Earlier this year the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tasked the World Meteorological Organization to ensure that "every person on Earth is protected by early warning systems" within five years. Currently, only 22% of weather stations in Africa meet the global climate observing system reporting requirements. The U.N. weather agency is expected to present an action plan of how to achieve their five-year goal at COP27.

Evans Mukolwe, a former U.N. weather scientist, says besides weather station installations and ocean observations there's also an urgent need to rescue historical data for African countries to inform future predictions. Mukolwe, who's now a climate and drought monitoring advisor with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, said Kenya still "holds 20 million analogue weather cards going back to 1896" containing valuable climate information.

"It is in Africa's and the world's interest to invest more on climate research and integrate weather information services for effective adaptation and mitigation strategies," he added.

Ibrahim said that despite a lack of investment in weather services, the continent has already made headway in other areas when it comes to combating climate change.

"Africa has a great record on climate adaptation. We have over 22 countries in the continent where the main sources of energies are renewables, a feat that is unmatched by any other continent, and vast forests that are efficient in carbon capture," he said.

FILE - Mo Ibrahim, Chairman and Founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, answers a question from a journalist at a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya, March 2, 2015. Better climate-related research and early warning systems are needed as extreme weather — from cyclones to drought — continues to inflict the African continent, Ibrahim said. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)



FILE - Workers install a solar panel at a photovoltaic solar park situated on the outskirts of the coastal town of Lamberts Bay, South Africa on March. 29, 2016. Renewable energy's potential across the African continent remains largely untapped, according to a new report in April 2022 by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File)



FILE - A collapsed bridge on the Griffiths Mxenge Highway after flooding, in Durban in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Devastating floods in South Africa this week, as well as other extreme weather events across the continent linked to human-caused climate change, are putting marine and terrestrial wildlife species at risk, according to biodiversity experts. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)



FILE - A family take their belongings after their home was flooded after a week long of heavy rain, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Devastating floods in South Africa this week, as well as other extreme weather events across the continent linked to human-caused climate change, are putting marine and terrestrial wildlife species at risk, according to biodiversity experts. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe, File)



A mother helps her malnourished son stand after he collapsed near their hut in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya, Thursday, May 12, 2022. United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



Villagers walk back from a trading center towards their village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

