Little Rock, circa 1920: "4 stories, 44 clerks and me," reads this card mailed by a clerk of Kempner's department store. Civic leader and merchant Ike Kempner built "The Handsomest Retail Store in the U.S." in 1918 after his previous store was destroyed by fire the year before. The site at Capitol Avenue and Main Street today is a parking lot next to Capitol Plaza.

