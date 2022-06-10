ASU chancellor finalists include top UA official, former Philander Smith College president

Four higher education administrators — including a former president of Philander Smith College and a current top administrator at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — have been named finalists for the chancellorship of Arkansas State University, officials announced Friday.

The finalists are:

• Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans since 2012. He announced last year that he would step down as Dillard University president this month to pursue other opportunities. Kimbrough was president of Philander Smith College — a private, historically Black college in Little Rock — from 2004-2012. He was vice president for student affairs at Albany State University in Albany, Ga., from 2000-2004. He also worked at Emory University and Georgia State University in Atlanta, and Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

• Karen Petersen, dean of the Henry Kendall College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Tulsa since February 2021. She was previously dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, where she was also a professor of political science.

• Todd Shields, dean of the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at UA since 2014. He was previously associate director of the J. William Fulbright Institute of International Relations, director of the Diane D. Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society, interim dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, and dean of the Graduate School and International Education. He led the creation of the School of Art in 2017 after a $120 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation and is guiding the construction of the Windgate Art and Design District in Fayetteville.

• Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University in Troy, Ala., since 2019, where he is also a professor in the Sorrell College of Business and its school of hospitality, sport and tourism management. He previously served four years as vice chancellor for Troy’s campus in Montgomery, Ala., and four years as vice chancellor for Troy’s Global Campus. He began his academic administrative career as dean of the College of Education at Troy.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.