Bryant's TJ Lindsey gets offer from Hogs

Arkansas has extended an offer to class of 2024 Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey.

He called Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman early Friday afternoon and learned of the offer.

“He was like, 'I want to offer you a full scholarship. These aren’t given out to many. We offer them to people we want to come play for us, not just to post them and get them,’” Lindsey said.

He is the fifth in-state prospect in his class to receive an offer from the Razorbacks.

Lindsey, 6-5, 260 pounds, also has offers from Georgia, Texas Tech, Houston, Memphis and Colorado.

He visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 15 and for the football team's open practice on April 16. He plans to visit Arkansas again on June 18.

“When he offered, I had the biggest smile,” Lindsey said. “My blood was pumping a little more. It’s a dream come true. Being from here, I’ve always watched the Hogs.”

Hornets coach Buck James, who is in his 22nd year as a head coach, has said Lindsey could be the best he has ever coached.

“He’s athletic," James said in an earlier interview. "The thing he has learned is to bring it every day. He’s got to work hard every day. When he puts his mind to it and he plays hard, he can be a really good football player."

He recorded 44 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup as a sophomore, helping Bryant win its fourth consecutive Class 7A state title.

Lindsey, who has outstanding quickness and speed for his size, has a chance to be the best defensive lineman to come out of the state in years.