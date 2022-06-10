Chick-fil-A in Fayetteville hopes to rebuild as drive-thru only

Chick-fil-A in north Fayetteville wants to redevelop its building as a drive-through-only restaurant, according to plans submitted to the city.

The restaurant at 4180 N. College Ave. hopes to tear down the existing construction, create more space for cars and add order and delivery canopies at the Northwest Village Shopping Center, according to the plans.

Burger Engineering submitted on behalf of the restaurant a request to the city to abandon a 20-foot water and sewer easement.

Abandoning the easement would allow the installation of a meal order canopy on the east side of the building, according to the request.

The development would create a two-lane drive-through with 29 stacking spaces, or waiting spaces, in the drive-through line, according to the request. The restaurant currently has 18 stacking spaces.

The drive-through location would be about 2,945 square feet on 1.03 acres of land with 36 parking spaces.

Mystery Grocery

Plans are in the works for what may or may not be a Whole Foods Market in Rogers.

The firm that developed Whole Foods Market in Fayetteville is planning a grocery-centered mixed-use development just north of the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

The city's Planning Commission approved Tuesday a request to rezone the property, 12.25 acres at the northwest corner of New Hope Road and Promenade Boulevard.

The location at 1750 and 1800 South Osage Springs Drive is a part of the Pinnacle Springs Subdivision, located near Interstate 49, which includes Home Depot, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Einstein Bagels and CORE Architects.

A representative of Atlanta, Ga.-based firm SJC Ventures said they could not yet confirm the grocery tenant, but the project will be a "grocery anchored mixed use center."

SJC Ventures has developed more than 60 retail, mixed-use, multifamily and office projects across 10 states. Many of the firm's current and active projects include Whole Foods Markets and a few have included Target and Wegmans, according to its website.

SJC's only project in Arkansas so far has been the Whole Foods store in Fayetteville, according to the site.

The only other Whole Foods in the state is in Little Rock, according to the store's website.

A more detailed large-scale development plan will have to be approved by the city before any construction begins on the project.

Watch this space for more updates on the mystery grocery store.

Bubble and Bean

Speaking of drive-throughs ... a new drink stop has opened off Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers.

Bubble and Bean recently began serving bubble milk tea and coffee drinks at 1902 W. Pleasant Grove Road.

Customers can drive through from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@nwaonline.com.