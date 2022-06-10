Community Briefs 6-10-22

Area Agency sets menus

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, poke cake, and milk.

Tuesday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries, and milk.

Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, and milk.

Thursday -- Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapple pie, milk.

Friday -- Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. June 23. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. June 22, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

Locals graduate at ASMSA

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts (ASMSA) at Hot Springs held its 28th annual Commencement May 21 for the class of 2022.

Graduates from Southeast Arkansas included: Jace Dunlap of Jefferson, Ghaida Fadah of Pine Bluff, Skylar Shelly of Stuttgart, Stacia Toney of Eudora, and Aidan Jackson of Star City.

The ceremony honored 103 graduates at Bank OZK Arena at the Hot Springs Convention Center, according to a news release. Details: www.asmsa.org or (501) 622-5100.

UCA announces local honors scholars

The Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 27 students for its University Scholars Program. The program includes Southeast Arkansas recipients.

The scholars' classes have an average high school grade point average above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 29, according to a news release.

Area Honorees

Sydney Fallon of Monticello has been selected for the Schedler Honors College.

Kendra Fitzgerald of Dumas has been selected for the Schedler Honors College.

Caroline Fortenberry of McGehee has been selected for the Schedler Honors College.

Madison George of Sheridan has been selected for the Schedler Honors College.

Madelyn White of Winchester has been selected for the Schedler Honors College.

Brentlee Wilkins of Rison has been selected for the Schedler Honors College.

Fleure Perez of Star City has been selected for the University Scholars.

Angelica Thomas of Grady has been selected for the University Scholars.