Covid cases up by 663, smallest jump in 3 days





Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 663, a smaller increase than the ones on the previous two days but still larger than the daily rise a week earlier.

After rising by double-digits the previous three days, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by one, to 145.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by one, to 11,512.

The increase in cases, which followed spikes of 805 on Tuesday and 887 on Wednesday, was larger by 28 than the rise the previous Thursday.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said the smaller increase Thursday compared with the previous two days was likely a "one-day aberration."

"In the grand scheme of things, I think the trend is continuing in that upward direction," he said.

One indication is the percentage of coronavirus tests that are positive.

Over the seven days ending Wednesday, he said, it was 12%, the highest weekly percentage so far since the state's new cases began trending upward in April.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he wants the percentage below 10%.

Cima said the upward trend will likely continue at least through next week, although he noted that new cases have been declining in some states that experienced upticks before Arkansas.

"I think it's safe to expect that the trend will reach its peak sometime soon, all things held equal," Cima said of Arkansas' increasing new case numbers.

He said getting vaccinated is one of the most important things people can do to protect themselves from the virus.

Whether people take other precautions, such as wearing masks in public places, is an "individual choice," he said.

"I personally don't like being sick," Cima said. "I don't know anybody who does like being sick, so I, in my own personal life, am doing everything possible to prevent illness from myself, certainly my young daughter and of course my wife, too."

Already at its highest level since the week ending March 24, the average daily rise in Arkansas' case count over a rolling seven-day period grew Thursday to 573.

At its highest level since Feb. 27, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 322, to 5,883, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

After rising the previous two days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to four.

The number who were in intensive care, which rose by four a day earlier, fell Thursday by two, to 17.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had three covid-19 patients on Thursday, up from two a day earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

MAP UPDATED

Reflecting the state's upward trend in cases and hospitalizations, the "covid-19 community level" in seven Arkansas counties rose from "low" to "medium" under the latest update to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map.

During the week ending Wednesday, Pulaski, Crittenden, Sharp and Woodruff counties each had at least 200 new cases per 100,000 residents, the cutoff that causes a county's level to be at least medium.

Sharp County had the highest rate, with about 310 new cases per 100,000 residents, followed by Woodruff County with 237 per 100,000, Pulaski County with 209 per 100,000 and Crittenden County with 202 per 100,000.

The new case rates weren't that high in Baxter, Phillips and Marion counties, but their covid-19 level rose to medium due to increases in covid-19 hospital admissions.

Phillips County's admissions the week ending Tuesday translated to a rate of 16.9 per 100,000 residents, above the threshold of 10 per 100,000 that causes a county's level to be at least medium.

Admissions in Baxter and Marion counties, which share a service area used by the CDC to calculate hospital metrics, translated to a rate of 13.6 per 100,000 residents.

Under the previous weekly map update, all 75 of Arkansas' counties had been classified as having a low covid-19 level. The level remained low in 68 counties under Thursday's update.

It was the 10th week in a row that no county in the state had a "high" covid-19 level, which triggers a recommendation that people wear masks in indoor public places.

In counties with a medium level, the CDC recommends people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe covid-19 talk to their health care providers about whether they should wear masks or take other precautions.

People in those counties also should consider wearing masks around people who have a high risk of severe illness, according to the CDC.

In counties with low covid-19 levels, the CDC doesn't have a recommendation about whether people should wear masks.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 143, on Thursday, followed by Washington County with 43, Faulkner County with 41, Craighead County with 39 and Benton County with 35.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 848,474.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 1,717, which was up by 321 from the daily increase a week earlier.

About 64% of the most recent increase was from people receiving their first booster doses.

The count of people starting the vaccination process rose by 304, which was up by 72 from the daily increase a week earlier.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Thursday at 67.2%, and the percentage who were fully vaccinated remained at 54.9%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose remained at 40.4%.

Among the states and the District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it remained roughly tied with Tennessee for 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Wyoming.

Nationally, 78% of people had received at least one dose, and 66.7% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 47% had received a booster dose.



