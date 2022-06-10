Marriage Licenses

Steven Allen, 55, and Racheal Holmes, 48, both of Little Rock.

Jose Alvarez Rubio, 46, and Rosa Tenorio Aldana, 42, both of Little Rock.

Micah Coley, 45, and Antonett Treece, 24, both of Little Rock.

Michael Gross, 34, and Buffy Hunter, 40, both of Little Rock.

Leif Hassel, 47, and Julie Lamb, 37, both of Little Rock.

Annabel Stavey, 30, and Lawrence Hodges, 32, both of Sherwood.

Pierce Risinger, 22, of North Little Rock and Ryann Ramey, 22, of Ray, Ohio.

Luis Espinosa Zavala, 48, and Dulce Rojas Vargas, 49, both of Little Rock.

Amanda Trice, 27, and Michael Qandah, 33, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Stewart, 35, of North Little Rock and Katherine Davantes, 32, of Little Rock.

Adam Pool, 52, and Emma Stafford, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2058. Symone Thornton v. Damon Thornton.

22-2060. Jonathan Pierce v. Brittini Pierce.

22-2061. Lareshia Jewell v. Christopher Jewell.

22-2062. Victoria Downing v. Douglas Downing.

22-2066. Raven McFadden v. Kamal Uddin.

22-2068. Roy Niday v. Teryl Niday.

GRANTED

21-2581. Ashley Lewis v. Tommy Lewis.

22-1202. Tanner Pruss v. Megan Strezelecki.