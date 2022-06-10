Decatur Public Library offers ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ summer reading program

DECATUR -- The Decatur Public Library started the "Oceans of Possibilities" program Monday.

Library co-director Patsy Alleman-Hickson and her team have been putting together games and activities for children of all ages.

The thought behind the "Oceans of Possibilities" program is a metaphor for the many ways we can enjoy learning, Alleman-Hickson said. Just like most of the ocean remains unexplored, kids can discover new possibilities by combining fun with learning.

"Kids ... they see a cool rock on my desk or something that somebody brought me and they're like: 'I want to touch that. I want to see that,'" she said. "That's how kids learn ... It makes me feel great that we get to do this for the kids."

By creating a space for kids to play games and do activities, they can enjoy learning, she said.

This June and July, the program will cater to children with ocean-themed games and activities. The library will introduce teen ambassadors, who help the library pick activities and games for their age group. This allows the visitors to take part in activities that interest them.

For ages 3 to 9, children will play games, read books, have snacks and create different crafts. Some crafts will return by request.

"They're going to make slime, which I'm excited about," said Alleman-Hickson.

A new addition to the program will feature activities geared toward teens. The library will implement a teen night on Friday evenings.

"We never had a teen (program), and this is for just the teenagers," she said. "And a parent actually came to me and requested we do something for them."

Teen activities will feature games -- both tabletop and computer games -- and pizza. By popular demand, role-playing games will be added to the list, Alleman-Hickson said.

"We're thinking like Dungeons & Dragons because that's what was specifically asked ... I've had more requests for Dungeons & Dragons than anything," she said.

The D&D adventures will have nautical themes. This gives players an immersive experience while learning about the history of the seas.

Even though the library posts the recommended ages for each program, there is no age restriction.

"We're not going to say, 'Oh no, you can't do something.' We're going to have something for them to do," said Alleman-Hickson.

The library encourages all to come and enjoy the activities, whether to play games or have a place to socialize and relax, she said. It prides itself on a no "strict rules" policy regarding what fun activities visitors can do.

"I really want it to be stuff they want to do. Not just, you have to do this," said Alleman-Hickson. "It's really open to what they want to do."

To take part in the "Oceans of Possibilities" program, registration is not required, but the library asks parents or guardians to bring in their children. This gives them the opportunity to learn about the program.

The library continues to implement "mini-programs" every month for all ages. One involves reading a book from the "books of the month" table and writing a mini-report of what visitors have read. Each report or drawing based on the book will receive a prize.

For the library team, the "Oceans of Possibilities" reading program is a special event. It will be the first in-person event since the covid-19 pandemic.

"It makes me feel really good because you can tell the kids that come in here, they want something to do ... I try to take everything they want and put it in here for them, in this program," said Alleman-Hickson.

Now the library has more activities in the works. Soon, it plans to create a "science center" which will be a permanent fixture after the summer reading program. More details will follow in the coming months.