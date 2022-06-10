Doctor accused of sexual assault released on bond

BENTONVILLE -- Dr. Adam Maass, who is accused of sexually assaulting patients, was released from the Benton County jail on $50,000 bond Thursday.

Judge Robin Green found probable cause exists to detain Maass after Wendy Johnson, Maass' attorney, objected to whether probable cause existed to hold her client on the charge.

Maass, 51, of Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, responded to Johnson by telling the judge one of Maass' patients disclosed being inappropriately touched by Maass. Robinson said Maass had been censured for his actions.

Johnson said Maass had not been censured, but he had been suspended and his license was reinstated. She said Maass had accepted a significant amount of monitoring of his practice. Johnson said several of the women complaining about Maass fell outside the statute of limitations.

Robinson said the statue of limitations is three years but can be extended under some circumstances. He recommended Maass' bond be set at $50,000. He said he expects more charges to be filed against Maass.

Maass faces, if convicted, up to 20 years in prison and registration as a sex offender. Those possibilities make him a flight risk, Robinson said.

Johnson said her client is not a flight risk and requested a lower bond. She said Maass has lived for 20 years in Northwest Arkansas and is married with five daughters.

Johnson said Maass recently closed his practice and is looking for employment in the area, and that he is willing to surrender his passport.

Green ordered Maass' bond set at $50,000 and that he surrender his passport. She also told Maass not to have any contact with the women making the complaints against him.

Maass' arraignment is set for 8 a.m. July 18 in Green's court.

Cave Springs police received a sexual assault complaint in February concerning Maass, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said Maass touched her breast without consent while doing a medical exam, according to the affidavit. Police interviewed at least 10 other women reporting similar experiences with Maass, according to the affidavit.

A review of the medical records of the patients indicated Maass hadn't documented doing the breast exams in several different cases, according to the affidavit. Police learned the Arkansas State Medical Board had censured Maass for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document doing breast exams, according to the affidavit.

Maass has 17 years of experience in endocrinology, according to his biography on the website for Main Street Medical Associates in Cave Springs.

He previously worked as an endocrinologist for Northwest Health, starting Nov. 1, 2019, according to information on Northwest Health's website. Christina Bull, a spokeswoman for the health system, said Maass left Northwest Health in December 2020.

According to the Arkansas State Medical Board, Maass' license is active, but he is working under a consent order. His license expires April 30.

A hearing was held in August concerning complaints from three women who said Maass had inappropriately touched them during examinations, according to records from the board.

Maass' medical license, originally issued in 2000, was suspended in August but reinstated in December when he entered into a consent agreement with the board, according to documents. Maass entered into a five-year monitoring contract with the Arkansas Medical Foundation, according to the consent agreement.