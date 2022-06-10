Drain work to shut U.S. 14 near school

The removal of deteriorating corrugated metal pipes and installation of new ones for a cross-drain on U.S. 14 in front of Rivercrest High School in Wilson in Mississippi County will require a temporary road closure, the state Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the highway from Interstate 55 to just west of the town of Marie starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

The closure is expected to last for about four days, the transportation department said. Drivers should use alternate routes, the agency said.