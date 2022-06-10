EDITORIAL: California dreamin’

The Atlantic reported this week that San Francisco "has the fewest children per capita of any large American city, and a $117,400 salary counts as low income for a family of four."

Cheap, it is not. But at least you get all the homelessness, brazen crime and the free needles the city can provide.

In Los Angeles, CNN estimated that 41,000 people live on the streets. And it seems every day there's another video of a smash-and-grab in LA featuring everything but uniformed police.

It's gotten so bad that media outlets like The Atlantic and CNN have been reporting on the problems in California. The people there seem to be fed up. And are voting like it.

This week, San Francisco voters turned out District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who as a former public defender took the job of top prosecutor by promising to end cash bail and extend diversion programs to keep from putting lawbreakers in prison. When those plans didn't reduce crime, he blamed police for not arresting enough people. Police say there's no reason given when the prosecutor won't prosecute.

This week 60 percent of San Francisco voters decided to go in a different direction in the DA's office.

In Los Angeles, voters put billionaire (and former Republican!) Rick Caruso into a runoff race with U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Of Course) in the race for mayor. His campaign focused on the unsafe and unclean streets in the city. He promised more officers and more sanitation workers.

Mind you, these are Democrat politicians in overwhelmingly Democratic precincts. (Add The New York Times to the list of liberal-leaning media outlets that have noticed what's going on. The headline this week in the paper of record: "In San Francisco, Democrats Are at War With Themselves Over Crime.")

These elections have been a matter of Democrats who aren't too fond of where their cities are heading under Democratic rule. These two cities are not alone. Democratic-run cities like Chicago and Philadelphia and Baltimore are being overrun by outlaws. Because that's what outlaws do when prosecutors promise to be soft on crime. Or, put another way, when prosecutors promise not to be tough on crime.

And those who aren't outlaws are leaving these cities. In 2021, LA lost 1 percent of its population, or 40,000 people. Chicago lost six times the number of residents it had two years earlier, according to The Washington Post. The highest percentage drop of any big city was San Francisco, "which lost 54,813 people, or 6.3 percent of its population," according to the paper.

There's a saying: Experience keeps an expensive school, but some people won't learn in any other. That's been attributed to Ben Franklin and his "Poor Richard's Almanac."

Here's another: If somebody won't listen to Reason, she'll surely rap his knuckles.