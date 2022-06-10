EDITORIAL: It has happened again

When the V-22 Osprey hybrid airplane first came out, some military watchers thought it would replace nearly all aircraft in the American arsenal. After all, why try to land a fixed-wing plane on a moving aircraft carrier when you could land it like a helicopter? And why would you need a miles-long runway to take off when you could lift off vertically?

The Osprey was a two-for-one product. It could be a helicopter, then in mid-air it could convert to a fast-moving airplane. And vice versa.

Except the damned thing crashes.

A quick search shows that the V-22 Osprey has had 13 "hull loss" accidents that have resulted in 46 fatalities since 1991. Those are just the ones we know of. The Marines, who have been saddled with it, might not report every time one falls out of the sky with no personnel loss.

And now, once again, an Osprey with five Marines on board has crashed. This time in California. First reports say the crew is presumed dead. Authorities are on site and say they'll give more information when they get it.

Maybe it's time for the brass to ground the Osprey permanently. The idea is great, but the execution has been deadly.

The U.S. Marines have it tough enough.