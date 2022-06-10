Forecasters: Severe weather to bring chance for large hail, strong winds to parts of Arkansas

Strong to severe storms are expected across the state Friday, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The thunderstorms are forecasted to be able to produce large hail, about a quarter in size, and strong gusts of wind up to 80 mph, a briefing from the weather service states. The potential for tornadoes is low.

The weather service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for southern parts of Arkansas until 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist at the weather service in North Little Rock, said the chance for severe weather in northern and Central Arkansas had already decreased significantly by 8:20 a.m Friday.

According to Goudsward, the southern part of the state near the Louisiana border is most at risk for severe storms. While the greatest risk for severe weather in northern and Central Arkansas has passed, the rainfall is not expected to be out of the state until 1 p.m.

A flood watch was issued by the weather service Friday morning for much of Arkansas, starting in the northwest part of the state and moving southeast, crossing over Little Rock. The watch is in effect through 2 p.m. Friday.

There is an increased risk of flash flooding due to recent rainfall and saturated soil, according to the weather service. Several small tributaries remain swollen, such as Fourche LaFave, Petit Jean and Saline rivers. The river levels are expected to remain elevated.

Flooding may impact road conditions, Goudsward said Thursday.

Sections of Arkansas 96 and Arkansas 10 in Sebastian County closed due to flooding and high water, according to Twitter posts from state Department of Transportation officials.

High temperatures are still forecast for next week. Arkansas is expected to have hot and humid temperatures next week with heat index values possibly exceeding 105 degrees. Goudsward said Arkansans should stay in the shade when possible, wear light colors and drink lots of water.

For a full list of weather warnings, visit the National Weather Service in North Little Rock at weather.gov/lzk/.

