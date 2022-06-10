Today

“PINOCCHIO” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library “Backyard.” Free. bentonvillelibrary.org. SUMMER FAMILY MOVIES — “Moana,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. LIVE IN AMERICA TALKS — 5 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org. LUNAFEST — A “program of short films that empower and inspire,” 7 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. $15. lunafest.org. “MOON OVER BUFFALO” — Ken Ludwig’s door-slamming farce returns to Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. June 15-18. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

Saturday

TOMMY TERRIFIC’S WACKY MAGIC — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org. BELLA VISTA CROCHET GROUP — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org. KIDS ZONE BY THE EQUALITY CREW — A day of free family fun with temporary tattoos, fun crafts, and drag storytime, 11 a.m., Twin Springs Park in downtown Siloam Springs. facebook.com/theequalitycrew/ WEEKEND MOVIES — “Jungle Cruise,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org. GALLERY CONVERSATION — Celebrating LGBTQ+ artists: Luigi Lucioni, 1 p.m., Main Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. LIVE IN AMERICA TALKS — 1 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org. JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — 2-6 p.m., Northwest Arkansas Community College on the lawn of the Becky Paneitz Student Center with music, food and more. nwacc.edu/news/juneteenth.aspx. ART WALK — 2-7 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org . SPRINGDALE STREET DINNER — 6:30 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $100 per person. downtownspringdale.org.