Help sought to find missing man, 40

The Jefferson County sheriff's office needs the public's help finding a missing man.

Phillip Bruce Rice Jr., 40, was reported missing Wednesday.

Rice was last seen Tuesday in the 8600 block of U.S. 63 South in Jefferson County, where he walked away from his home, according to a news release.

Rice is bald and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen in a white T-shirt and bluejeans.

He is considered endangered because of possible medical conditions, according to the release.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to notify the nearest law enforcement agency or call (870) 510-0395 or the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff's office at the non-emergency number (870) 541-5300.

Details: www.jeffcoso.org or on social media.