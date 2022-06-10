Home again

In 1995, three days after I graduated from UCA, my mother and I packed my Geo Storm and drove across the Mississippi River, into Tennessee, over the Smokies and into southwest Virginia and the Appalachians where I would serve as a volunteer with the U.S. Forest Service. She studied me as we wound through the mountains.

"You're never coming back. This is going to be your home."

"I'll be back in three months." I'm sure I rolled my eyes at her. I was still in the eye-rolling stage of young adulthood.

She turned out to be right, in a way. I did not come back home in her lifetime. I left the mountains for Richmond, then settled in the Shenandoah Valley just as one branch of my mother's family tree had centuries ago. My mother died last August.

During her last months I made several trips home, retracing our steps. After one of those trips, I sat in my living room outside Charlottesville, watched the light dance along the spine of Shenandoah National Park, and felt an ache in the pit of my stomach. After 26 years I felt homesick.

Moving back home was never on my radar. My oldest brother hit the road west to Wyoming, I headed east to Virginia. We were the ones who made it out, stuck it out and, I assumed, would never come home long enough to unpack a carry-on. He died with his boots on (cowboy boots) in March, just weeks after I packed up my established life, quit a job I loved, left beloved friends, and moved back to North Little Rock.

I've received a warm Arkansas welcome, naturally. Familiar sights like Pinnacle Mountain from the I-430 bridge still steal my breath. Spring still lasts about 15 minutes. The cheese dip is still the best in the world. I'm grateful that I can drive across town for lunch with my oldest friend, spend a Saturday afternoon with my sister-in-law, and spoil my 12-year-old niece.

But I've missed out on a lot while I was away. My 38-year-old niece was 12 when I left, and I wasn't present for her during some difficult times. I missed seeing her children growing up. My best friend had two babies and raised them to be amazing adults while I've been away. I missed laughing with my brothers, two of whom have passed. I missed mending things with my mother.

Every other Tuesday night, my brother Clayton, his wife and kids, and my beloved (a good Arkansas boy) and his kids come to my house for "family night." The menu is simple and inexpensive, and everyone brings something to share.

My mom started this tradition years ago after I moved away. Maybe it was her way of holding tight to her family while she could, before she forgot faces and names. I remember her asking me on one of my trips home several years ago what I'd like her to cook. I said my favorite, chicken spaghetti. She knew that recipe like she knew her way out the back door. But this batch was bland, watery, missing something. Her disease was gaining ground and it scared us both.

Now, I stand in my kitchen doorway in Maumelle watching this group of people I love in so many complicated ways as they eat, laugh, and tell stories. My brother is doing his best to disgust everyone with gross anecdotes, just like when we were kids. I can hear my mother scolding all of us for laughing at his nonsense. Don't encourage him!

Somewhere in one of my unpacked boxes lies a journal with a Bible verse scribbled on the inside page. Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. I left Arkansas looking for something I couldn't find at home, and this verse felt like a clue.

Standing in the doorway now, among family and friends laughing and eating, kids chasing cats around the house, a sink full of dishes, I hear my mother's voice beside me. See, your heart was here all along. She's right. A little skinned and patched up from the journey, sure, but reflected in the treasured faces of everyone around my table.

Michelle Stoll is a North Little Rock native whose creative writing has been published in the Glasgow Review, Galway Review, Crosswinds Poetry, and other international publications.