I-40 reopens following multi-vehicle wreck in Johnson County

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Johnson County that were closed due to a multiple-vehicle wreck have opened, according to authorities.

For a live map of traffic conditions in the state, visit IDriveArkansas.com.

10:15 a.m.: I-40 lane reopens following multi-vehicle wreck in Johnson County

The inside lane of westbound Interstate 40 in Johnson County has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash west of Clarksville on Friday morning, authorities said. The outside lane remains closed, however.

For a live map of traffic conditions in the state, visit IDriveArkansas.com.

9:26 a.m.: I-40’s westbound lanes blocked following multi-vehicle wreck, authorities say

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Johnson County has closed westbound lanes Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the wreck, which happened just west of Clarksville and involved at least one commercial vehicle, in a Twitter post at about 8:15 a.m. No injuries were immediately reported.

An east-moving storm system has brought rain and stormy conditions to much of the state, including Johnson County. Forecasters said the greatest chance for severe weather in the county has passed, however.

For a live map of traffic conditions in the state, visit IDriveArkansas.com.