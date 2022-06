Interstate 430 southbound lanes will be closed from Arkansas 100 (Maumelle Boulevard, exit 12) to Arkansas 10 (Cantrell Road, exit 9) over the weekend so that work crews can install light poles and signs, the state Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, there will be a double-lane closure from 8 p.m. today to noon Saturday. One lane is expected to reopen at noon Saturday.

I-430 northbound lanes will be closed nightly from Sunday to June 18 during the hours of 8 p.m.- 6 a.m.