Enforcement of laws

Where is the outrage? U.S. Code Title 18 Section 1507 makes it against the law to "picket or parade" in front of the Supreme Court building or at the residence of any Supreme Court justice "with the intent of influencing ..." Why has Chuck Schumer not been charged for standing on the front steps of the Supreme Court with a bullhorn calling out justices by name? Why hasn't Attorney General Merrick Garland dispersed the crowds and charged the perpetrators? Why has President Biden specifically approved of "peaceful" protests in these instances instead of reminding the public that any protest at these locations is illegal? Why are our lawmakers debating what additional security laws they might pass to protect the justices while not demanding that the existing law be enforced?

This is just another example of the woke left ignoring the enforcement of laws, thereby giving lawbreakers the incentive to continue. And you wonder why we have lawlessness in our country?

GENE PFEIFER

Little Rock

Conditions different

In 1789 the U.S. had a very small army that needed augmentation during crisis. These militia men were expected to provide their own arms. That seems to be the purpose and meaning of the Second Amendment.

If you are opposed to gun-control legislation, that's fine with me, but please don't equate gun rights with the freedom of assembly, speech, press and religion. The Second is the only amendment with a qualifier, and those conditions no longer exist.

To deny that is ignorant at best, dishonest at worst. I'm a veteran, gun owner and Liz Cheney Republican.

JOSEPH J. ARMSTRONG

Little Rock

What will actually aid

We all grieve for and pray for any victim of gun violence and sympathize with their loved ones. What I think I am reading and hearing in the news since the disaster in Texas: We are talking about (talking about) doing something about gun violence.

Don't remember where I heard or read it but: When you read about these issues, think "that victim is my son, that victim is my daughter, that victim is my brother, that victim is my sister, that victim is my father, that victim is my mother." Now call or write your congressperson and tell them to quit talking and do something about getting rid of the sales for semiautomatic and automatic weapons and oversize magazines and high-powered ammunition.

Limiting sales to those under 21 doesn't solve any problems.

ANTHONY A. SCHROEFFEL

Little Rock