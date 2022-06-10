LIVE! in NWA: ‘The Office’ comes to The Grove

The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell has issued a sell-out warning for David Koechner, who will perform at the Lowell mainstay July 21-23. Koechner will also reprise his role as Todd Packer for a "The Office," event with trivia and behind-the-scenes stories, audience Q&A, and an opportunity for the top two teams to act out a scene from The Office with "Todd." Tickets start at $30. Next month fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows will perform July 29-30 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell. grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

• KUAF hosts The Lunch Hour with music by Honey Collective and food by Cafe Rue Orleans from noon to 1 p.m. today (free) at KUAF, 9 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. Space limited; register at eventbrite.com.

• Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. today at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Billy Jeter and the Shine Eye Band rhythm section will perform at 5:30 p.m. today (free) at the Juke Joint in the Pryor Center atrium, 1 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pryorcenter.uark.edu.

• Ziemba and Jude Brothers will play at 7 p.m. Saturday ($15) at the Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org.

• Honey Collective opens for Naia Izumi at 7 p.m. Saturday ($12; $10 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series, and a Full Circle Artists 360 Alumni showcase happens at 1 p.m. June 12 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. crystalbridges.org.

• New Breed Brass Band plays at 7 p.m. June 16 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy starts at 7:30 p.m. June 10 ($25 and up); REO Speedwagon and Styx will play at 6:45 p.m. June 13 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• The Uncrowned Kings play at 8 p.m. today; Ultra Suede performs at 8 p.m. Saturday (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

