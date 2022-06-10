Lowe’s confirms facility for NLR

Retail giant Lowe's Companies Inc. confirmed Friday that it will operate a 1.2 million square-foot bulk distribution warehouse on 115 acres in North Little Rock, creating 100 new jobs.

The warehouse, being built by Missouri-based real estate development firm CRG, is expected to cost $105 million, CRG Executive Vice President of the Southeast Region Mike Demperio said in an email this week.

"Lowe's is building a market-based delivery network to coordinate deliveries ... and allow our supply chain and stores to operate more efficiently," Lowe's Spokesperson Steve Salazar said.

Lowe's plans to start shipping appliances and high deliverable products out of the distribution center by fall 2023, Salazar said.

"The 1.2 million square-foot facility will enable Lowe's to provide faster and more predictable deliveries to customers in the South as we continue to grow our distribution network," Salazar said. "Our new market-based delivery network will enable next-day deliveries for a broader range of products and give customers a more consistent experience."

The center will provide daily shipments of appliances and other bulky products such as grills, riding mowers and patio furniture to Lowe's stores and cross-dock facilities for last-mile delivery to customers, Salazar said, and will serve Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Kansas and throughout the South.

Lowe's shared plans in August 2020 for a $1.7 billion investment in a distribution network expansion to "transform our supply chain" through 2023, and with third party partners, the company plans to create nearly 5,000 jobs to support the expansion, Salazar said.

Lowe's has four stores in the Little Rock area.

Construction on the facility started in May. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, Demperio said.

The new building will be off U.S. 70 at the Galloway exit just east of a new Amazon distribution center, also designed to handle bulk items. Amazon also operates a huge fulfillment center in the Port of Little Rock.

The location is about 9 miles north of the Port of Little Rock. This will allow the company access to the port and its intermodal facilities, a CRG news release Tuesday.

The new cross-dock warehouse will have high-efficiency LED lighting, trailer storage and car and truck parking.

Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the architect for the project.

CRG has previously worked with Lowe's on warehouse and distribution facilities in Phoenix and Houston.

CRG operates as the real estate development arm of parent company Clayco, which provides master planning, architecture, engineering and construction services for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential building projects in North America.