Man charged after bullet hits window

A New York man was arraigned on a reckless endangerment charge Thursday after a round he fired while target shooting struck a window at the Hill Cumorah complex, leading tourists to take cover and prompting a massive police presence at the religious site, state police said.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers descended on the historic area east of Rochester, N.Y., considered important to the founding of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, after gunfire was reported about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

State troopers and Ontario County sheriff ’s deputies reported hearing more shots when they arrived. About 75 people who were in the Hill Cumorah Visitor’s Center were told to shelter in place until being evacuated by police SWAT teams.

No one was hurt.

Investigators determined the shots were coming from a 23-year-old Fairport resident who was target shooting from farmland west of the Hill Cumorah complex, state police said. He was taken into custody, arraigned Thursday and released. Authorities do not believe he intentionally fired at the complex.

Before the announcement of an arrest, a spokesman for the church said several shots had been fired at or near the visitor’s center. “Gratefully, no injuries have been reported,” Eric Hawkins said.