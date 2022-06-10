Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kassandra Doyle, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Doyle was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Michael Cifers, 24, of 3060 Luper Road in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Cifers was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Ryland Storay, 27, of 16974 Trace Branch Road in West Fork, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Storay was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Sunshine Morgan, 45, of 593 North Madison 5277 in Elkins, was arrested Wednesday in connection with criminal impersonation. Morgan was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.