Off the Wire





BASEBALL

Sanchez, Twins agree

Catcher Gary Sanchez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Thursday to a $9 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sanchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins when proposed salaries were exchanged on March 22. A hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday. Sanchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBI last year for the New York Yankees, the second straight down season for the two-time All-Star. Now 29, Sanchez was traded to the Twins on March 13 along with infielder Gio Urshela for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Sanchez entered Thursday with a .224 batting average, 7 homers and 27 RBI.

Contreras avoids arbitration

Catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract for $9.625 million. The agreement was at the midpoint between the $10.25 million Contreras had asked for and the $9 million the Cubs had offered when figures were exchanged on March 22. Contreras, 30, hit .237 with 21 homers and 57 RBI in 128 games last season, leading National League catchers in assists for the third time. The two-time All-Star is batting .277 with 10 homers and 23 RBI this season. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

BASKETBALL

Suspected scammer arrested

Police in the Boston area have for weeks been warning about NBA playoff ticket scams, and now there has been an arrest. A 29-year-old Connecticut man allegedly in possession of forged or counterfeit tickets was arrested in the area of the TD Garden on Wednesday about a half hour before Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, Boston police posted on the department's website. Officers also learned that the suspect "was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Wrentham District Court for forged admission ticket and unlicensed ticket resale," the post said. He will be summoned to court at a future date, police said.Police also reiterated their warnings about ticket sales on the secondary market. "The BPD encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer's own risk," police said.

TENNIS

Record prize money at Wimbledon

Wimbledon will offer a record total of $50.5 million in player compensation, but the singles champions will receive less than the pre-pandemic amount. The prize money excluding per diems totals a record 38.9 million pounds ($48.8 million), the All England Club announced Thursday. The men's and women's singles winners will each earn $2.5 million, which is 14.9% less than in 2019. The overall prize money is an 11% increase over last year, when crowd capacity was reduced because of coronavirus restrictions, and a 5.4% increase over 2019. The oldest Grand Slam tournament begins June 27 and organizers highlighted plans for the grass-court competition to be at full capacity for the first time in three years. Though below the 2019 amount, the prize money for the men's and women's singles winners is a 17.6% increase from last year, when Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty won their respective titles. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Murray advances in Germany

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray defeated seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals. The 35-year-old Murray dropped his intensity in the second set but saved three set points as he rallied from 5-2 down to win in 1 hour, 42 minutes. Murray missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. He reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, when he was beaten by Denis Kudla. Murray's bid to reach the Stuttgart semifinals will be tested next by the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker. Also, home favorite Oscar Otte upset fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to reach his third quarterfinal this year. The German next faces French player Benjamin Bonzi.

TRACK AND FIELD

Felix: No regrets

Allyson Felix had "no regrets" after a seventh-place finish in the 200 meters of what was likely her final Diamond League meet Thursday. It made no difference to Felix -- the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history who plans to retire later this season -- that she wasn't really competitive amid an elite field at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea. Shericka Jackson led a Jamaican 1-2 ahead of teammate and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in a meet-record 21.91 seconds. Felix finished more than a full second behind Jackson. "I'm glad that I came here, glad that I got to see everybody and I'm looking forward to the next chapter," the 36-year-old Felix said. "It's definitely emotional, mixed feelings. But no regrets. I'm really grateful for all the years I had." Jackson pulled away in the final 30 meters and finished a full stride ahead of Thompson-Herah, who clocked 22.25 to narrowly edge world champion Dina Asher-Smith (22.27).

GOLF

Clark leads in Canada

Wyndham Clark started the week with a late charge to play his way into the U.S. Open in a qualifier, and then he stayed hot Thursday in the RBC Canadian Open for a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead. Clark opened with five birdies in nine holes and kept bogeys off his card at St. George's Golf and Country Club for the third round of his PGA Tour career at 63 or lower. Matt Fitzpatrick was a stroke back, and Doug Ghim and Harold Varner III followed at 65. Defending champion Rory McIlroy had six birdies in his round of 66 that left him tied with Tony Finau, Lee Hodges and Mackenzie Hughes, who would love nothing more than to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954. McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his title because of the covid-19 pandemic that canceled golf's fourth-oldest championship the last two years.

FOOTBALL

Carr's grandson chooses Irish

The grandson of retired Michigan Coach Lloyd Carr has committed to playing football at Notre Dame in 2024. Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr announced his decision Thursday night. He is ranked as the nation's No. 5 quarterback and 20th player overall in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite rankings. Carr chose the Fighting Irish over the Wolverines, Georgia, LSU, Wisconsin and Michigan State. His father, Jason, was a backup quarterback at Michigan and his mother, Tammi, also graduated from the school. Maternal grandfather Tom Curtis was an All-America defensive back for the Wolverines in 1969. Carr said he is excited about Marcus Freeman's program and Tommy Rees' offense at Notre Dame. "I really connected with their coaching staff," he said. "I like what Coach Reese is doing with their offense and the culture coach Freeman is preaching." Instead of allowing schools to recruit him this summer and during his junior season, Carr said he is committing early in the hopes of convincing other highly touted players to join him.

Minnesota Twins' Gary Sanchez hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)





