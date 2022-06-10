100 years ago

June 10, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- As a protest against the increased gas rates which is expected to be put into effect soon by the Arkansas Natural Gas Company in Pine Bluff and other Arkansas towns, it was proposed today that consumers here and elsewhere to go on a "gas strike," with the slogan, "we use no natural gas." This boycott of the consumers is expected to aid the Arkansas Gas Consumers' Association in the fight that has been waged for more than a year against increased rates by the Arkansas Natural Gas Company.

50 years ago

June 10, 1972

• For two hours daily, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the old Main Street Bridge again will carry two-way traffic in an effort to alleviate the evening rush-hour traffic jams created on the Little Rock side by the closing of the Broadway Bridge for renovation. The Main Street Bridge will continue to be operated with all four lanes southbound at all other times, including all day Saturday and Sunday. The northbound lanes will be regulated by traffic signals mounted over the two lanes, according to R. Don Bailey, the Little Rock traffic director.

25 years ago

June 10, 1997

• Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp. plans to build a $60 million hospital and physicians office complex in North Little Rock by 1999, company officials confirmed Monday. "This is only the tip of the iceberg," said Gary W. Lay, whose GWL Advertising Inc. is promoting the new facility for the company. "Columbia has big plans for Arkansas." Columbia, the nation's largest hospital chain, says it will build the 118,000-square-foot hospital and 54,000-square-foot office complex near Springhill Drive and McCain Boulevard -- across the street from the $90-million Baptist Memorial Medical Center under construction.

10 years ago

June 10, 2012

CONWAY -- A summer camp for young authors will be held at the University of Central Arkansas starting June 25. The camp, which runs through June 29, is open to children entering grades four through six. The cost is $125, which includes enrollment, field trips and access to technology as well as guest speakers and authors. Students will travel one day to the Arkansas Arts Center to see the exhibit The New Materiality: Digital Dialogues at the Boundaries of Contemporary Craft. Campers will create digital portfolios of their best work, a camp digital anthology and will participate in a public performance of student work.