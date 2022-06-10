Panelists ponder future of Fayetteville’s parks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Residents want outdoor experiences that will keep them active while interacting with each other and nature, panelists heard during an advisory committee meeting on parks held online Thursday.

A new master plan will try to put those pieces together to appease a wide variety of resident interest in parks.

The committee consists of Parks Department and other city staff members, some parks advisory board and City Council members, and interested residents. The group met to review the latest findings from consultant Design Workshop in Denver. The city hired Design Workshop for $185,739.

The city and consultant team have worked since January 2021 to come up with a plan to guide the development of parks. The City Council put money in the budget to make the plan starting in 2018. The most recent parks master plan was adopted in 2002.

Parks staff have held several public input sessions and gathered information from paper and online surveys to get information on what residents want. Interest has been spread evenly across five categories: the outdoors, natural space management, being active, gathering places and environmental stewardship.

Themes that stayed consistent throughout the feedback were nature, activity and social interaction, consultants Alison Bourquin and Anna Laybourn told the committee. Residents emphasized informal recreation over organized programs, they said.

"People really love the outdoors," Bourquin said. "Like, this is part of the culture of Fayetteville. The sense of connection to nature is a real driving force within the community."

As far as areas where the city's park system could improve, residents pointed to a lack of parks on the west side of town and a need for better park maintenance. However, residents did not want to sacrifice money that could be used for park features or amenities and put it toward upkeep.

Public Works Director Chris Brown said the city recently moved parks maintenance to a separate budget from parks development.

"That's something I'm very focused on, is how we can use public works resources -- equipment, manpower and potentially materials," he said. "There are some opportunities there."

Panelists threw around some ideas for the master plan. Making fishing available at the still-in-development Underwood Park was a popular one. They agreed the city should prioritize maintenance needs at parks and tackle them in order. Trails should connect different nature and recreation opportunities, they said. Water quality and recreation at Lake Sequoyah, Lake Fayetteville, Underwood Park and Walker Park was a frequent topic among panelists and resident survey responders.

Will Dockery, chairman of the parks advisory board, said he wanted to hear more feedback on what sort of activities residents would be interested in once the water quality at Lake Fayetteville is improved. The city is in the middle of a study to determine the cause and remedy to high phosphorous levels at the lake.

"Lake Fayetteville is one of the most used parks, so it'd be nice to know before we start making plans on which decisions we should be going with," he said.

The consultants hope to have most of a draft plan ready and reconvene the group in September. A final draft should be ready by October, at which point it will go before the parks advisory board and Planning Commission. The City Council will have final say on the plan before adopting it.

It makes sense people emphasized gathering spaces to socialize and recreate considering how many new residents the city has attracted the last few years, park planning superintendent Ted Jack said after the meeting. The trick will be finding a balance among having spaces to gather, preserving natural areas and keeping up with park demand and maintenance, he said.

"There's a huge amount of diversity in what people want," he said.

Keith Zardin (right) and his wife Lara Zardin of Fayetteville walk their dogs Ruby and Sadie (left) on Thursday at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. An advisory committee met online Thursday to review information gathered help form the themes and direction of a new master plan for the city’s park system. Visit nwaonline.com/220610Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

