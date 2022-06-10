Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 6-10-22

mPILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will hold its Honoring Graduates service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The 2022 graduates are Kennedy Crumpton, Da' Naijah Turner, Rylan Blair, Auriel Logan, Adrianna Logan, Jorrell Grant, Kevin Crumpton Jr., and Jaxson Davis. The speaker will be Lisa G. Mathis-Peters, the federal public defender for the Eastern District of Arkansas. There will be a reception for the graduates after the service, according to a news release. The Rev. Kevin L. Crumpton Sr. is the pastor.

• THE WOMEN OF FAITH will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., to view the live, epic performance of, "Jesus" on July 8. The cost includes transportation and the theater ticket, according to a news release. Details: Jessie Clemmons, (870) 692-2194.

• KINGS HIGHWAY BAPTIST CHURCH's children will challenge their dads and men of the church in a Father's Day weekend baseball game on, June 18 at Townsend Park. The Pee Wee team will play at 3 p.m. followed by the older youth and the men. Participants must bring their own gloves. This is a free activity and open to the public.

• MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3201 W. Second Ave., will host Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, as the guest preacher at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church will be celebrating its annual Young People's Day. Services will be in person and live streamed. Masks and social distancing will be observed, according to a news release.

• MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Gould will conduct its Vacation Bible School at 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. All are welcome. Snacks will be provided and masks are recommended, according to a news release. Participants may call (870) 540-9087 for transportation or (501) 888-6604 for details. Barbara Dixon is the VBS director and the Rev. Jarrett Miles is the pastor.

• NEW ST. HURRICANE BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a free Developing Dynamic Dads Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Topics are: 5 Things Dynamic Dads provide their Daughters and 5 Things Dynamic Dads provide their Sons. Derick Easter is the pastor. For details or to register for the workshop, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_5MYkWgDhLeKGYhH3W46zUJ_Np4tn2OQGdipWFbvi59iXWQ/viewform.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food from 9-11 a.m. June 11 in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 26 and the community is invited to attend. At 11 a.m. the speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady at New Community. At 3 p.m. the guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Baptist Church of Conway. Donna Huskey will be the guest choir director. Women's day choir rehearsal dates are 7 p.m. June 16, 20, and 23. All women are invited to join them.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.